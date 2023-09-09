In Pictures: Morocco earthquake hits historic Marrakesh

A devastating earthquake in southern Morocco, which has killed more than 600 people, has also destroyed large areas of the historic centre of Marrakesh. Many residents and tourists were forced to spend the night outside, over fears of an aftershock worsening the situation in the city.

A woman surveys the damage to a building in Marrakesh, after the powerful earthquake struck overnight on Friday

Debris fell from buildings in the historic city, trapping many people and destroying vehicles.

Damage to buildings such as this mosque became clear after sunrise on Saturday

The epicentre of the 6.8 magnitude earthquake was in the Atlas Mountains - less than 50 miles from the city

Many residents of the city spent the night outside of their homes amid fears of an aftershock

Dozens of people slept near a hotel swimming pool in the city - a popular tourist destination

