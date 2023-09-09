In Pictures: Morocco earthquake hits historic Marrakesh
A devastating earthquake in southern Morocco, which has killed more than 600 people, has also destroyed large areas of the historic centre of Marrakesh. Many residents and tourists were forced to spend the night outside, over fears of an aftershock worsening the situation in the city.
RABAT, Morocco (AP) — A rare, powerful earthquake struck Morocco late Friday night, killing hundreds of people and damaging buildings from villages in the Atlas Mountains to the historic city of Marrakech. Morocco’s Interior Ministry said early Saturday that at least 296 people had died, mostly in Marrakech and five provinces near the quake's epicenter. Another 153 people were sent to hospitals with injuries. Moroccan television showed scenes from the aftermath, as many stayed outside fearing af
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The rain has passed, and the temple has burned. Now, as Burning Man slowly empties, it’s time to clean up. Burning Man organizers have three weeks to clean up any remnants of the makeshift city plopped across over 4 square miles (10 square kilometers) of the Black Rock Desert in northwestern Nevada, but a summer storm that left tens of thousands stranded in ankle-deep mud could alter that timeframe. The annual gathering, which launched on a San Francisco beach in 1986, attracts
OTTAWA — The judge presiding over the trial of "Freedom Convoy" organizers says she is seriously unhappy about the late disclosure of text message evidence to the defence. Justice Heather Perkins-McVey called a short recess to "settle" herself after defence lawyers told her they had received two heavy binders of evidence Thursday, three days after the trial began. The messages are from the cellphone belonging to Chris Barber, who is co-accused with Tamara Lich of mischief, counselling others to
DOJA mother-son duo convicted of storming the Capitol on Jan. 6 among a violent mob bent on reversing Donald Trump’s unsuccessful re-election bid were sentenced on Friday to a combined 7.25 years in federal prison.Registered nurse Lisa Marie Eisenhart, 59, will serve 2.5 years behind bars after being found guilty in April of conspiracy to commit obstruction and obstruction of an official proceeding, both felonies, and five related misdemeanors. Her son, a 32-year-old sometime bartender Eric Gave
HALIFAX — For residents of Canada's East Coast, some of the latest images showing the potential path northward for hurricane Lee are disturbing. By combining multiple computer-generated forecasts, meteorologists have produced maps of the western Atlantic Ocean that suggest the powerful storm could slam into the Maritimes late next week. But Chris Fogarty, program manager at the Canadian Hurricane Centre in Halifax, says these long-range models are of little value at this stage. Fogarty says thes
Patrick Brown, the co-director of climate and energy at the Breakthrough Institute in California, has blown the whistle on an open secret about climate science: it’s biased in favour of alarmism. He published a paper in Nature magazine on the effect of climate change on wildfires. In it he told the truth: there was an effect. But not the whole truth: other factors play a big role in fires too. On Maui, the failure of the electric utility to manage vegetation along power lines was a probable caus
KAHULUI, Hawaii (AP) — Richie Olsten has been in Maui's helicopter tour business for a half century, so long he's developed a barometer for the tourism-dependent economy: rental cars parked at the island's airport. There are so many since wildfires killed at least 115 people in the historic town of Lahaina that Olsten is worried about a full-blown economic catastrophe. Restaurants and tour companies are laying off workers, and unemployment is surging. State tourism officials, after initially urg
A Florida mother has been arrested and charged with felony child neglect after not allowing her 9-year-old daughter to leave their house since 2017, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. Kelli McGriff-Williams, 42, did not allow her daughter to leave the home from 2017 to 2023, confining her "the majority of the time to a bedroom," according to the arrest report. "The victim is unable to read and write," Miami-Dade police wrote in the report.