In pictures: Morbi bridge collapse tragedy in India's Gujarat

At least 141 people have died after a pedestrian suspension bridge collapsed in the western Indian state of Gujarat on Sunday evening.

Most of those who died were women, children or elderly. The 230m (754ft) bridge on the Machchu river in Morbi was built during British rule in the 19th Century. The bridge had been reopened just a week ago after repairs.

There was overcrowding on the bridge at the time of the incident as people celebrated the Diwali festival

Police, military and disaster response teams were deployed and the rescue effort continued through the night

More than 177 people have been rescued so far, officials say

A local minister said he was shocked at the incident as the renovation work on the bridge had "happened last week"

The victims included nearly 50 women and children

The search for survivors continued on Monday morning

