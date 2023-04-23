In Pictures: London Marathon runners hit streets of capital

PA Reporter
·1 min read

About 48,000 people are taking part in this year’s London Marathon.

The event has returned to its usual April timing after three years of the race being held in October due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Competitors before the start of the event
Competitors before the start of the event (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Mo Farah and other competitors at the start of the men&#x002019;s elite race
Mo Farah and other competitors at the start of the men’s elite race (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Competitors wait to start
Competitors wait to start (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Athletes in the Women&#x002019;s elite race cross Tower Bridge
Athletes in the women’s elite race cross Tower Bridge (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Athletes in the men&#x002019;s elite race cross Tower Bridge
Athletes in the men’s elite race cross Tower Bridge (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A police presence during the wheelchair race as it passes Big Ben
A police presence during the wheelchair race as it passes Big Ben (James Manning/PA)
Competitors pass the Cutty Sark
Competitors pass the Cutty Sark (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Sifan Hassan crosses the line to win the women&#x002019;s elite race
Sifan Hassan crosses the line to win the women’s elite race (John Walton/PA)
Onlookers take photos as Sir Mo Farah passes
Onlookers take photos as Sir Mo Farah passes (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Kelvin Kiptum wins the men&#x002019;s elite race
Kelvin Kiptum wins the men’s elite race (John Walton/PA)
Competitors during the race
The rain did not dampen spirits (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Spectators on a glass viewing platform pose for pictures
Spectators on the glass viewing platform pose for pictures as competitors cross Tower Bridge (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Competitors pass Big Ben and through Westminster
Runners pass Big Ben and through Westminster (James Manning/PA)
Runners pass climate protesters
Runners pass climate protesters (Stefan Rousseau/PA)