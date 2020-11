It was deja vu for many people in England as the country entered a second national lockdown on Thursday.

The new month-long restrictions came eight months after the country’s first national lockdown which spanned March and April.

Although some Britons chose to brave the risks and autumn fog, other places – both then and now – remained eerily deserted.

View photos It was a mistier start to the second national lockdown (bottom), but Westminster Bridge was as deserted on Thursday as it was on the first day of the March lockdown (top) (Stefan Rousseau/PA) More

View photos There was no risk of ‘bog roll bandits’ at a Sainsbury’s in Colton, Leeds. Queues were non-existent on the first day of England’s second national lockdown (bottom) unlike back in March (top) (Danny Lawson/PA) More

View photos There was none of the usual commuter rush at this Underground station in Canary Wharf. Like during the first lockdown (top), people have been advised to work from home unless necessary (bottom) (PA) More

View photos No-one was stopping for pictures by Bath Abbey on Thursday (bottom), but there was still more of a buzz in the city centre than during the first lockdown (top) (Ben Birchall/PA) More

Story continues