In Pictures: Lionel Blair mixed with stars and royalty in seven-decade career

Portland opened an investigation into Neil Olshey with employees alleging a toxic, hostile work environment where staff members have been subjected to intimidation and profanity-laced tirades, among other bullying tactics, league sources told Yahoo Sports.
This MLB offseason is a big one for the Blue Jays, especially with a looming work stoppage, but if Ross Atkins and Mark Shapiro play their cards right, Toronto's pitching and infield could look even stronger in the 2022 season.
It hasn't been the drip-drip of bad behavior or scandals we usually see. Over the past week or so it has been a tsunami of headlines involving athletes, administrators and leagues, ranging from insulting to vile.
NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman has won the Babe Ruth award as postseason MVP in a vote by the New York chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Freeman hit .304 with five homers and 11 RBIs in 16 postseason games, helping the Braves win their first World Series title since 1995. Voting was held Friday and announced Saturday. Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge was voted Sid Mercer/Dick Young New York Player of the Year after leading his team with a .287 average,