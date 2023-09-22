In Pictures: King and Queen sample wine, whisky and cheese in Bordeaux

Charles and Camilla travelled to Bordeaux on the last of their three-day state visit to France.

The King, who yesterday became the only British monarch ever to speak from the French senate chamber, smiled as he shook hands with people gathered outside the Hotel de Ville.

The King shook hands with members of the public who had gathered at the festival to see him and the Queen (Daniel Leal/PA)

Charles and Camilla met the Mayor of Bristol Marvin Rees and his Bordeaux counterpart Pierre Hurmic before being shown a memorandum of understanding – a document outlining an agreement – between the two cities.

They signed the town hall’s guest book before going out to the garden to plant a loquat leaf oak tree. Charles giggled as Camilla poured water on the plant, saying “very good”.

The guest book signed by Charles and Camilla (Hannah McKay/PA)

The royal couple planted a loquat leaf oak tree in the gardens of the town hall in Bordeaux (Hannah McKay/PA)

Charles was met by huge cheering crowds, waving French and Union flags (Hannah McKay/PA)

Camilla accepts a bouquet of flowers as she arrives for a visit to the Hotel de Ville in Bordeaux (Hannah McKay/PA)

The King and Queen then took a ride on an electric tram to a festival as part of the UK Government’s GREAT campaign to promote British trade.

Charles and Camilla travelled by tram to a reception at Place de la Bourse in Bordeaux (Daniel Leal/PA)

On a stall run by the Gilbert rugby company, the King successfully took part in a challenge to throw a ball through a hole.

He was invited to sample some Cotswolds whisky, made from barley grown at Highgrove, and a glass of St Ferdinand Source Lussac-Saint Emilion, a red wine from the region.

The King and Queen sampled some cheese during a visit to a festival-style event showcasing the best of British, French and Bordelais businesses (Daniel Leal/PA)

The King tried a glass of St Ferdinand Source Lussac-Saint Emilion as well as some Cotswold whisky (Daniel Leal/PA)

Charles took part in a challenge throwing a rugby ball through a hole (Daniel Leal/PA)

Despite the rain, the Queen stopped to say hello to some of the people who had waited to meet her and the King (Hannah McKay/PA)

The couple also attended a reception on board the Royal Navy frigate, HMS Iron Duke, where they watched a flypast.

Charles spoke in French as he mingled with guests while clutching a glass of Pimms.

Charles and Camilla mingled with guests on HMS Iron Duke (Yui Mok/PA)

As the King met with guests, he spoke confidently in French (Yui Mok/PA)

Charles required sunglasses and an umbrella as he watched the flypast from the HMS Iron Duke (Yui Mok/PA)

Bordeaux, famous for its wine, is home to about 39,000 Britons and is twinned with Bristol.