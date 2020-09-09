In Pictures: Keeping the coast safe – RNLI marks Emergency Services Day

The RNLI has released a series of photos showing crew and lifeguards at work during the Covid-19 pandemic to mark Emergency Services Day.

The event, also referred to as 999 Day, began with a two-minute silence at 9am on September 9, to represent the ninth hour of the ninth day of the ninth month.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised emergency responders, saying: “You are heroes of British life, doing what you do not for the plaudits but out of a sheer sense of duty and a determination to serve the public.

“All of us in this country owe each of you a debt of gratitude.”

To mark the occasion, the RNLI has shared new images of its work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

