In pictures: India gets ready for G20

The G20 logo has been put up in many locations in Delhi and people are flocking to take selfies

India is poised to host the prestigious G20 summit in the national capital this weekend.

In a few hours, world leaders and delegates will converge in Delhi for the summit scheduled for 9 and 10 September.

This is the first time the country will be hosting such a high-profile event and the authorities have pulled out all the stops when it comes to the preparations.

Many parts of the city have undergone a beautification drive - but several homes of poor people have also been demolished near the venue of the summit.

The summit will be held at a convention-cum-exhibition centre that can seat about 7,000 people at a time

G20 murals and paintings decorate walls near Delhi's international airport

A stone-carved lion statue has also been installed near the airport

But the beautification drive has also meant misery for some. Here, a family load their belongings in a vehicle after their home near the summit venue was demolished by the authorities.

Temporary cloth walls have been erected in front of slums to hide them from view

In many parts of the city, roads have been swept clean

Delhi's parks and gardens have received a facelift, their foliage freshly pruned

Dilli Haat, a popular market in the capital, has been revamped for the summit

Life-size cut-outs of grey langur monkeys - which scare smaller monkeys - have been put up at various places. Delhi has a huge monkey population and authorities hope these steps will keep the animals from disrupting the summit.

A painting showcasing India's space achievements decorates a wall in the city

Posters prominently display India's official G20 logo and photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

According to officials, more than 40,000 policemen will guard the capital during the summit

Flags of participating nations have been put up on the heavily guarded roads near the venue

