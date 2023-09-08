In pictures: India gets ready for G20

: G20 logo installed near IGI Airport in preparation for the G20 Summit on August 30, 2023 in New Delhi, India.
The G20 logo has been put up in many locations in Delhi and people are flocking to take selfies

India is poised to host the prestigious G20 summit in the national capital this weekend.

In a few hours, world leaders and delegates will converge in Delhi for the summit scheduled for 9 and 10 September.

This is the first time the country will be hosting such a high-profile event and the authorities have pulled out all the stops when it comes to the preparations.

Many parts of the city have undergone a beautification drive - but several homes of poor people have also been demolished near the venue of the summit.

The flags of participating countries wave outside the Bharat Mandapam at ITPO Convention Centre ahead of the G20 India Summit in New Delhi, India on September 1, 2023.
The summit will be held at a convention-cum-exhibition centre that can seat about 7,000 people at a time
Mural and paintings on the way to the International airport ahead of the upcoming G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in New Delhi, India, 04 September 2023. Indian capital is all set for G20 summit scheduled for 9 and 10 September.
G20 murals and paintings decorate walls near Delhi's international airport
Stone-carved lion statue installed near the IGI Airport in preparation for the G20 Summit on August 30, 2023 in New Delhi, India.
A stone-carved lion statue has also been installed near the airport
harmender Kumar, who works as a clerk at Pragati Maidan which houses the main venue of the G20 Summit, and his wife Khushboo Devi load their belongings in a vehicle after their house was demolished during a demolition drive by the authorities at a slum area near the upcoming summit venue in New Delhi, India, June 1, 2023. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
But the beautification drive has also meant misery for some. Here, a family load their belongings in a vehicle after their home near the summit venue was demolished by the authorities.
A man walks past G20 India summit hoardings along a street in New Delhi on September 5, 2023, ahead of its commencement. (
Temporary cloth walls have been erected in front of slums to hide them from view
Indian Municipal workers cleans the road as part of the beautification of the city near the airport for the upcoming G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in New Delhi, India, 04 September 2023
In many parts of the city, roads have been swept clean
A worker cleans a park ahead of the two-day G20 summit in New Delhi on September 7, 2023.
Delhi's parks and gardens have received a facelift, their foliage freshly pruned
A view of revamped Delhi Haat Market ahead of G20 Summit at INA, on August 30, 2023 in New Delhi, India. In preparation for the upcoming G20 Summit scheduled for September 9 and 10, the capital city is actively getting ready to host the event.
Dilli Haat, a popular market in the capital, has been revamped for the summit
cut-out of a langur is tied by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to a fence alongside a road to scare away monkeys near Sardarpatel Marg ahead of G20 Summit in Delhi, India, 31 August 2023. Indian capital New Delhi is all set to hold the G20 Heads of State and Government Summit that will be held on 09 and 10 September 2023 and Delhi government had issued a notification declaring public holiday in the national capital on September 8-10 directed shops, businesses and commercial establishments in the New Delhi district to grant paid holiday to their employees and workers during the Summit
Life-size cut-outs of grey langur monkeys - which scare smaller monkeys - have been put up at various places. Delhi has a huge monkey population and authorities hope these steps will keep the animals from disrupting the summit.
A man on his bike moves past a wall mural surrounding a garbage dump beside a G20 Summit Logo, ahead of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India on September 6, 2023. India will host the 18th G20 Summit from September 9-10 in New Delhi.
A painting showcasing India's space achievements decorates a wall in the city
People travel on cycle rickshaws near a bus shelter displaying a G20 communication with a portrait of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in New Delhi on September 4, 2023. (
Posters prominently display India's official G20 logo and photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Police officials on alert as Delhi Police along with Traffic Police conduct a Carcade rehearsal for the G20 Delegates ahead of G20 summit at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan on August 26, 2023 in New Delhi, India
According to officials, more than 40,000 policemen will guard the capital during the summit
Flags of participating countries are pictured near the G20 venue ahead of its commencement at Rajghat Area on September 4, 2023 in New Delhi, India. (
Flags of participating nations have been put up on the heavily guarded roads near the venue

