In Pictures: Holly Willoughby wows in stunning gown at 2023 National TV Awards

Hannah Roberts, PA Entertainment Reporter
·1 min read

TV stars from beloved sitcoms, reality shows, documentaries and more have taken to the red carpet at the National Television Awards 2023 at London’s O2 Arena.

The event was awash with glamorous dresses and suave suits with appearances from the likes of This Morning’s Holly Willoughby and broadcaster Vanessa Feltz.

Among the categories at this year’s NTAs are best serial drama performance, best talent show, best daytime show, best new drama and authored documentary.

Below are the fashion highlights from the red carpet:

Holly Willoughby arrives for the National Television Awards (Lucy North/PA)
This Morning’s Alison Hammond dazzles in black (Lucy North/PA)
Vanessa Feltz arrives in a floor length gown (Lucy North/PA)
Former Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing dons all black (Lucy North/PA)
Love Island star Maura Higgins wows in a black number (Lucy North/PA)
Actress Vicky McClure arrives at the National Television Awards (Lucy North/PA)
Money saving expert Martin Lewis and Lara Lewington on the red carpet (Lucy North/PA)
Love Island’s Olivia Attwood dons a bright green gown (Lucy North/PA)