In Pictures: Highlights from Wales in 2020

Royal visits, sunshine and snow, a celeb-filled castle put on the map and the firebreak: here are some of the best images from the PA news agency’s photographers in Wales during 2020.
It was an impressive start for Canada, even if the beatdown grew to be a little uncomfortable.
The Toronto Raptors submitted another sloppy outing against the San Antonio Spurs, leading to their second loss of the season.
It all comes down to Week 16, which has opened the door for some unexpected players to be the difference-makers.
Ahead of the upcoming season, the Senators nabbed a veteran forward in Derek Stepan, with the hope of upgrading their top-six entering 2021.
The Rockets star looked like his usual self in an OT loss against the Blazers.
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry discusses what went wrong down the stretch against the San Antonio Spurs, the impressive growth of DeMar DeRozan and what the team needs to do to tighten up on defense.
Brady threw four touchdown passes in the only half he needed to play and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers went on to rout the Lions 47-7 Saturday, sealing a spot in the playoffs for the first time since 2007.
Barring a major upset, the Kansas City Chiefs should return to the Super Bowl for a second straight year. But there are a few teams who could give the Chiefs a run for their money.
Boxing fans won’t have to wait long for Canelo Alvarez’s next fight.
The former WWE and AEW star was 41.
Jeff Wilson Jr. ran wild for an upset win in Arizona.
PORTLAND, Ore. — CJ McCollum scored 44 points, including a 3-pointer with 6.3 seconds left in overtime that gave the Portland Trail Blazers a 128-126 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night.Damian Lillard had 32 points and nine assists to help Portland get its first win. McCollum also had eight assists.James Harden finished with 44 points and 17 assists for Houston, and Christian Wood added 31 points and 13 rebounds. Harden also had a game-ending turnover on the final possession of OT.McCollum finished 17 for 30 from the field, including 9 for 16 on 3s. Lillard was 5 for 13 from beyond the arc.Houston has 16 players on its roster and entered Saturday with nine eligible, one more than the league minimum. The Rockets’ scheduled opener Wednesday was postponed because nine players were unavailable, including Harden after he was found to have violated league health and safety protocols. His four-day quarantine ended Friday.76ERS 109, KNICKS 89NEW YORK (AP) — Joel Embiid had 27 points and 10 rebounds while remaining unbeaten at Madison Square Garden, and Philadelphia beat New York.Ben Simmons had 15 points, nine rebounds and six assists while also leading the defensive effort that forced New York’s RJ Barrett into a miserable shooting performance. Embiid and Simmons have never dropped a game at MSG and the Sixers have won the last 13 meetings overall.Tobias Harris and Seth Curry each scored 17 points to help Philadelphia improve to 2-0. New coach Doc Rivers earned his 945th victory, moving ahead of Bill Fitch into sole possession of 10th place.Julius Randle scored 25 points for the Knicks, who fell to 0-2 under Tom Thibodeau. Barrett, after a 26-point opener, shot 2 for 15 and had 10 points.SPURS 119, RAPTORS 114SAN ANTONIO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 27 points and San Antonio rallied in the final minute to beat Toronto.DeRozan’s 3-pointer with a minute remaining pulled the Spurs to 114-113, and they took a 115-114 lead on LaMarcus Aldridge’s fadeaway put-back with 29.9 seconds remaining.Toronto’s Kyle Lowry missed a pull-up 19-footer with 22.3 seconds left, and Rudy Gay made two free throws at the other end.Fred VanVleet had 27 points and Chris Boucher added 22 points for the Raptors.Patty Mills added 21 points for San Antonio. Aldridge had 12 points and Dejounte Murray had 11 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds.THUNDER 109, HORNETS 107CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit a tiebreaking jumper with 1.4 seconds left and finished with 24 points, helping Oklahoma City hold off Charlotte in the Thunder's opener.The Thunder led by 13 with 1:50 to go, but Miles Bridges spurred Charlotte with 11 of his 14 points in the final 1:06 — including three 3s in the last 25 seconds. His final 3 tied it at 107 with 10.3 seconds left.Gilgeous-Alexander then took the inbound pass, brought the ball up the floor and pulled up from 23 feet to drain a contested jumper over Caleb Martin from the top of the key.George Hill was 8 of 9 from the field and finished with 21 points, and Darius Bazley and Luguentz Dort each had 15 points for the Thunder.Terry Rozier had 19 points for Charlotte.KINGS 106, SUNS 103SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — De’Aaron Fox had 24 points and seven assists, Richaun Holmes and Buddy Hield combined for five free throws in the final two minutes and Sacramento Kings held off Phoenix.Marvin Bagley III added 13 points and 11 rebounds, Harrison Barnes had 11 points and 11 rebounds and Hield finished with 14 points for Sacramento.Devin Booker scored 26 points for Phoenix. Chris Paul had 22 points and 12 assists.The loss ended the Suns’ nine-game winning streak dating to last season when Phoenix won all eight of its games in the NBA bubble.MAGIC 120, WIZARDS 120WASHINGTON (AP) — Terrence Ross scored 25 points and Orlando overcame Russell Westbrook triple-double in his home debut for Washington.Westbrook had 15 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assistst to become the fourth player in NBA history to record triple-doubles in his team’s first two games. Magic Johnson (twice), Jerry Lucas and Oscar Robertson previously accomplished the feat. Westbrook is the first player to do it with a new team after being acquired from Houston in the off-season for John Wall.Nikola Vucevic had 22 points and 17 rebounds, and Markelle Fultz added 21 points to help the Magic improve to 2-0. Bradley Beal had 39 points for the Wizards. They are 0-2.CAVALIERS 128, PISTONS 119, 2OTDETROIT (AP) — Collin Sexton scored 32 points and three of his teammates had at least 21 points, helping Cleveland outlast Detroit in double-overtime.The Cavs took advantage of Detroit wasting opportunities to win in regulation and the first overtime, improving to 2-0 and dropping the Pistons to 0-2.Cleveland centre Andre Drummond had 23 points and 16 rebounds, Darius Garland added 21 points and 12 assists, and Cedi Osman had 22 points. Kevin Love, who scored 15 points, returned after missing the opener with a calf injury and JaVale McGee had 11 points off the bench for the Cavs.Jerami Grant had 14 of his 28 points in the third quarter for Detroit. Blake Griffin had 26 points.HAWKS 122, GRIZZLIES 112MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Trae Young scored eight straight points down the stretch and finished with 36 to help Atlanta beat Memphis for its second straight victory to open the season.Kevin Huerter had 21 points, De’Andre Hunter added 15 points and rookie Nathan Knight had 14, going 4 of 5 from the field and 2-for-3 shooting from 3-point range.Ja Morant led Memphis with 28 points and seven assists,TIMBERWOLVES 116, JAZZ 111SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — D’Angelo Russell had 25 points and six assists to lead Minnesota past Utah.Karl-Anthony Towns added 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Timberwolves.Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points and Donovan Mitchell added 21 for the Jazz.PACERS 125, BULLS 106CHICAGO (AP) — Domantas Sobonis had 22 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds and Indiana used big scoring runs in the second and third quarters to rout Chicago,T.J. Warren scored 23 points and Victor Oladipo added 22 to help Indiana beat its Central Division rival for the 10th straight time.Zach LaVine scored 17 points and Lauri Markkanen had 16 points and nine rebounds for Chicago.The Associated Press
LAS VEGAS — Jon Gruden played for the field goal and then lost by a field goal.After telling his team to run down the clock for a field goal with 19 seconds remaining instead of scoring the touchdown Miami wanted to give them, Gruden could only watch as the Las Vegas Raiders defence collapsed in the closing seconds to end their slim playoff hopes with a 26-25 loss to the Dolphins on Saturday night.Miami used its final timeout with 1:50 to play protecting a 23-22 lead with the Raiders having a second down at the 5. Josh Jacobs carried down to the 1 on the next play and slid down on purpose before the end zone before Derek Carr took a knee on third down.That set up Daniel Carlson's 22-yard field goal with 19 seconds left that appeared to give the Raiders (7-8) the win.“I don’t regret taking a knee,” Gruden said after his team’s fifth loss in six games. “We wanted to give the Dolphins the ball with as little time left as possible with no timeouts.”But Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Dolphins didn't need much time thanks to two blunders on one play by the Raiders' defence.Rookie Damon Arnette let Mack Hollins get behind him and Fitzpatrick somehow completed a 34-yard pass while being dragged down by the facemask by Arden Key.The penalty moved the ball all the way to the Raiders 26, setting the stage for Sanders' winning kick.“There’s a lot of ways to look at this, but 19 seconds left on your own 25-yard line with no timeouts,” Gruden said, “I’ve called a lot of plays a long time, the probability of getting that done is remote.”But the Raiders defence has struggled to stop anyone consistently all season and failed in this instance too.“You’ve got to execute at the end of the game and finish as a defence,” linebacker Raekwon McMillan said. “We can’t put ourselves in that situation. There’s no explanation, it is what it is, we got to finish.”It marks the second straight season the Raiders were in the hunt midway through the season, only to collapse over the final third of the campaign.Last season, the Raiders were 6-4 before stumbling to the finish line on a 1-5 skid. This year, their first in Las Vegas, the Raiders were 6-3, including a win in Kansas City over the defending champion Chiefs, and are now mired in another 1-5 slide with their season-finale in Denver next Sunday.“I don’t think that that defines them on this night or as a whole,” Raiders tight end Darren Waller said of the defence. “You’ve got to play complementary football and trust your defence in that situation and that’s what we did. Things like that aren’t characteristic of our defence.”Maybe not in the team’s eyes, but one week after narrowly escaping with a win over the then-winless New York Jets, the Raiders defence was embarrassed by the Indianapolis Colts, prompting Gruden to fire defensive co-ordinator Paul Guenther immediately after the game. Four days later the Los Angeles Chargers came to town and hung 402 yards on the stop unit while clinging to a 30-27 win.It wasn’t just Key’s roughing the passer penalty that cost the Raiders the game, but again it was a secondary that left too much space for Miami’s wideouts to work, blown coverages, and nonsensical penalties at the wrong time.“We missed a couple of tackles, (Myles Gaskin) got out of trouble, made a 60-yard touchdown after we scored and missed the extra point, and Fitzpatrick gives his guys chances that most quarterbacks don’t take,” Gruden said. “He’s willing to throw the ball downfield in tight windows. Once again we didn’t register a turnover on defence, the pass rush wasn’t good enough and he got us.”The Raiders have been to the playoffs just once in the past 18 seasons and haven't made it there since Gruden returned to the sidelines in 2018. The Raiders are now 6-14 from Week 11 through the end of the season in that span.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLW.G. Ramirez, The Associated Press
SALT LAKE CITY — Tough defence is becoming a crucial part of Minnesota’s basketball identity.That was evidenced by what the Timberwolves did in the closing seconds of their 116-111 victory over Utah on Saturday night.The Jazz had a chance to set up a tying 3-pointer and force overtime with 4.2 seconds left. Minnesota did not even let it get to that point.The Timberwolves forced Bojan Bogdanovic to commit a five-second violation on an inbounds pass. Utah got the turnover and Minnesota got the win.“We played a tough game today,” centre Karl-Anthony Towns said. “We gutted this one out. Played great defence all around.”D’Angelo Russell had 25 points and six assists to lead the Timberwolves. Towns added 16 points and 12 rebounds. Minnesota had five players score in double figures.Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points and Donovan Mitchell added 21 to lead the Jazz. Mike Conley added 20 points and Rudy Gobert chipped in 18 points and 17 rebounds. Utah trailed over the final three quarters.The Jazz rallied from a double-digit deficit and closed within 107-103 with 2:27 left on back-to-back 3-pointers from Mitchell. Russell hit a jumper and Josh Okogie cut to the basket for a dunk on Minnesota’s next two possessions to keep Utah from erasing the Timberwolves’ lead.Utah made it a one-possession game on Gobert’s putback dunk with 5.9 seconds left. Russell made only 1 of 2 free throws, giving the Jazz a chance to set up a tying 3-pointer that never materialized.“They were the more aggressive team, and they took us out of our actions,” Mitchell said. “We couldn’t use their aggression against them.”Anthony Edwards tallied nine of his 18 points in the first quarter.“He’s going to continue take steps because he has a growth mindset,” Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders said. “I thought he made plays within the offence too. You don’t see that a lot from a teenager.”The Jazz cut the deficit to a single possession near the midway point of the second quarter, pulling within 44-41 on a floater from Clarkson. Minnesota stamped out the rally with a 10-2 run, punctuated by a banked floater from Beasley, and extended its lead to 54-43.Utah struggled with defending the perimeter and could not adapt enough on offence to handle consistent pressure from the Timberwolves.Minnesota shot 55% from 3-point range in the first half. The Timberwolves made 11 3-pointers before halftime. On the other end, they forced 12 Jazz turnovers and turned those into 17 points.“Minnesota was the more aggressive team in the first half,” Utah coach Quin Snyder said. “They ran, they defended, and we didn’t do either of those things.”Not much changed for either team in the third quarter. Minnesota led by as many as 17 points in the quarter, going up 86-69 on a Naz Reid 3-pointer.TIP INSTimberwolves: Towns blocked four shots, his highest number of blocks in a game since the 2018-19 season. … Jarrett Culver went 3 of 3 from 3-point range and finished with 14 points. … Minnesota scored 26 points off 18 Utah turnovers.Jazz: Conley scored Utah’s first nine points of the third quarter. … Mitchell and Bogdanovic were a combined 9-of-39 shooting from the field. … Royce O’Neale finished with 13 rebounds. … The Jazz had a moment of silence before tipoff for Utah running back Ty Jordan, who died from an accidental gunshot wound on Friday night.BRINGING BACK THE FANS1,500 fans piled into Vivint Smart Home Arena to watch the Jazz play their home opener. Utah is one of the few NBA teams to play games in front of fans this season. Fans were limited to seats in the lower bowl and none sat courtside near either team.The Jazz enjoyed playing before actual fans again.“It was a breath of fresh air for all of us,” Conley said. “It sounded like a lot more people than were there. Loved having the fans and our families there."The Timberwolves also embraced seeing socially distanced faces in the crowd.“It was a dope experience,” Edwards said.GUTTING IT OUTTowns left late in the fourth quarter after falling on his left wrist. He returned to action for the final 57.7 seconds. The wrist was sore after the fall, but the Minnesota centre decided to finish things out and play through the pain down the stretch.“I didn’t just want to quit the game and go get X-rays,” Towns said. “I wanted to be there in case my team needed me.”Towns fractured the same wrist in February before the NBA All-Star break.UP NEXTTimberwolves: Continue their three-game road trip against the Clippers in Los Angeles on Sunday.Jazz: Hit the road to face the Thunder in Oklahoma City on Monday.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsJohn Coon, The Associated Press
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Cleveland Browns are almost there, on the verge of ending nearly two decades worth of frustration.They are closing in on their first playoff berth since 2002 — the NFL's longest post-season drought — and it could happen Sunday with a win over the 1-13 New York Jets and a combination of losses by others.That has put a positive national spotlight on Baker Mayfield and the Browns (10-4), long one of the league's most lambasted franchises. It might be nice to hear — if they were paying attention to it all. Having to guard against any of those external distractions isn't in the game plan at the moment.“I would say yes, but this team did not listen to it when everybody threw us in the trash," Mayfield said. "So, no.”Here's what needs to happen for Cleveland to get in the playoffs: The Browns win for the second straight Sunday at MetLife Stadium after beating the Giants 20-6 last week, and a loss or tie by Baltimore or Miami, or a loss by Indianapolis. Cleveland also could clinch with a tie against the Jets and a loss by Baltimore or Miami.A win by the Browns also could set up something that seemed unlikely just a few weeks ago: a Week 17 showdown at home against Pittsburgh (11-3) for the AFC North title, if the Steelers lose Sunday to the visiting Colts (10-4).“If we handle our business – I know I said this weeks ago – we will be where we want to be,” said Mayfield, who has 10 TD passes and just one interception in his last four games.They'll have to do it without four wide receivers, including Jarvis Landry, along with starting middle linebacker B.J. Goodson and his replacement Jacob Phillips, because of a positive COVID-19 test and subsequent contact tracing. Goodson was placed on the COVID-19 list after he tested positive. Landry and fellow receivers Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge were also later placed on the list.The Browns also aren't overlooking the lowly Jets. Not after Adam Gase's squad stunned the Rams 23-20 in Los Angeles last Sunday to end a 13-game losing streak and eliminate all the chatter about New York joining the 2008 Detroit Lions and 2017 Browns as the NFL's only 0-16 squads.“It was a long time coming," rookie left tackle Mekhi Becton said. "I’ve been wanting that feeling for a while, so it felt really great.”It left many Jets fans in the unusual position of being angry at a victory because it dropped their team out of the No. 1 spot in the draft to No. 2 behind Jacksonville.But now that the Jets got one win, the players are hungry for another.“The whole vibe was different, everybody was happy," Becton said of this week's practices. "We want to get that feeling again.”POSITIVE SIGNSSam Darnold faces an uncertain future with the Jets, but is coming off his best performance of the season. He also provided a reminder why he was the No. 3 overall pick in 2018 — two spots after Mayfield was taken by the Browns.Darnold was 22 of 31 for 207 yards and a season-best 71% completion percentage with a touchdown and no turnovers against the Rams. Darnold’s 99.8 quarterback rating was also a high for this season.“Just keep playing games like that,” Gase said of what the QB needs to do moving forward. “I think it’s really just about being consistent week in and week out, just trying to do those little tiny things that a lot of people don’t notice that keep us on the field.”T-D FOR TWOThe Browns sock a 1-2 backfield scoring punch like no other team.“It is definitely a two-headed monster,” Gase said.Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt each have scored 10 touchdowns, making them the first pair of Cleveland backs to do that since Leroy Hoard (11) and Kevin Mack (10) both reached double digits in 1991.If Chubb or Hunt score, it usually means the Browns win. They are 10-1 when one of them gets in the end zone.With Cleveland leaning on its passing game lately, Chubb (931 yards) and Hunt (793) should have fresher legs down the stretch."You have to do a good job of getting those guys on the ground because they do it better than anybody in the league right now as far as getting yards after contact and creating explosive plays," Gase said. "They help make life easier for everybody else.”MOUNT MEKHIBecton has had an impressive rookie season, garnering the respect of opponents, media and fans for his highlight-reel pancake blocks and consistently solid play.The No. 11 overall pick in last April's draft received the most votes among fans for the Pro Bowl, but was not selected for the NFL's all-star game. The fan vote counts for 1/3 of the vote, with coaches and players making up the rest.“The solo accolades are going to come when they come," Becton said. "Maybe I’ve got to do better.”When asked if he intends to see his name on the Pro Bowl roster over the next several years, Becton had a one-word response: “Definitely.”CHANGING GUARDSCleveland’s sturdy offensive line is dealing with some turbulence, including starting rookie left tackle Jedrick Wills being placed on the COVID-19 list Thursday and then activated Saturday.Right guard Wyatt Teller is expected to miss his second straight game with a sprained ankle. Rookie Nick Harris will make his first start.Harris came in on Cleveland’s third play last week after Chris Hubbard, filling in for Harris, suffered a season-ending knee injury. It’s nothing new for the fifth-round pick from Washington. He began his college career at centre, moved to guard and then went back to centre.“It is just like the circle of life,” Harris said. “Everything just repeats itself, I swear. I ended up playing earlier than I thought I would in college. Here I am, and I played earlier than I thought I would in my NFL career.”—AP Sports Writer Tom Withers contributed.—More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLDennis Waszak Jr., The Associated Press
DETROIT (AP) — Tom Brady threw four touchdown passes in the only half he needed to play and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers went on to rout the Detroit Lions 47-7 Saturday, sealing a spot in the playoffs for the first time since 2007.The Bucs (10-5) set a franchise record with 588 yards and snapped the NFL's second-longest post-season drought behind Cleveland's 18-year run that can end Sunday.Tampa Bay rested Brady ahead 34-0, its largest halftime lead in franchise history. Blaine Gabbert threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Rob Gronkowski on his first snap, one play after Detroit running back D'Andre Swift fumbled, and a 22-yard pass to Mike Evans later in the third quarter.Brady was 22 of 27 for 348 yards with a mix of passes deep down the field and darts in traffic. The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback threw touchdown passes to Gronkowski, Evans, Chris Godwin, who made a one-handed catch, and Antonio Brown from 33, 27, 7 and 12 yards.The 43-year-old Brady, who split time with Drew Henson in college at Michigan, started his 298th game to tie Brett Favre's record for an NFL quarterback and played in his 300th game.The Lions (5-10) started the game without interim coach Darrell Bevell along with assistants on the defensive staff because of COVID-19 contact tracing.DOLPHINS 26, RAIDERS 25LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ryan Fitzpatrick completed a 34-yard pass to Mack Hollins while being dragged down by the facemask and Miami moved one step closer to a playoff berth when Jason Sanders' 44-yard field goal with 1 second remaining gave it a victory over Las Vegas.The Raiders chose to run down the clock for a go-ahead field goal instead of trying for a touchdown with Josh Jacobs going down on purpose at the 1-yard line and Derek Carr taking a knee to set up Daniel Carlson's 22-yard field goal with 19 seconds left.But the Dolphins had some late-game magic with Fitzpatrick launching the deep pass to Hollins while being dragged down by Arden Key. The penalty moved the ball down to the Las Vegas 26, setting up Sanders' winning kick.The Dolphins (10-5) moved a half-game ahead of Baltimore in the AFC playoff race and can clinch a wild-card berth with a win next week at Buffalo.The Raiders (7-8) were eliminated with their fifth loss in six games and will be out of the post-season for the 17th time in 18 seasons.49ERS 20, CARDINALS 12GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Third-string quarterback C.J. Beathard threw three touchdown passes, Jeff Wilson ran for 183 yards, and San Francisco dealt a brutal blow to Arizona's playoff hopes.Beathard was making his first start since 2018 and was 1-9 as a starting quarterback before he was pressed into action against the Cardinals because of injuries to Jimmy Garoppolo and Nick Mullens.The 27-year-old wasn't amazing but avoided big mistakes. He completed 13 of 22 passes for 182 yards, Wilson earned hard yards on the ground and the 49ers came up with two big defensive stops late in the fourth quarter, including Ahkello Witherspoon's interception of Kyler Murray's pass in the end zone.The Cardinals (8-7) no longer control their own destiny in the playoff race. If the Chicago Bears win their final two games, they will reach the playoffs because of a tiebreaker over the Cardinals.Arizona started the day positioned as the No. 7 and final team in the NFC playoff field, but the game was a struggle from the outset. The 49ers (6-9) pulled ahead 14-6 in the third quarter on Beathard's 9-yard touchdown pass to fullback Kyle Juszczyk.Arizona scored its first and only touchdown early in the fourth quarter when Kenyan Drake jumped on top of a pile and stretched his arm just far enough for a 1-yard touchdown. Murray couldn't connect with DeAndre Hopkins on the 2-point conversion and the 49ers still led 14-12.The Cardinals' next offensive drive stalled at their 35 when they went for it on fourth-and-2. Another Murray-to-Hopkins attempt couldn't connect and the 49ers took over on downs.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLThe Associated Press
Now this is a week NFL fans can truly celebrate.First off, it appears the league will complete the 2020 portion of the schedule on time and with no cancellations. Secondly, there are only two games in Week 16 that have no post-season implications.Plus, there's pro football on four straight days, starting with New Orleans clinching the NFC South by beating Minnesota 52-33 as Alvin Kamara tied the NFL record with six touchdowns rushing. The weekend concludes with the AFC East champion Bills — how sweet that must sound in Western New York — getting a chance to stomp on their tormentors, the Patriots on Monday night.“This week is what all of that’s about,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says. “It’s to get to this point, being a championship opportunity, continuing to pose each game that we play as a championship opportunity so we’re practicing that mentality so that when we get here, we do exactly that again. So hopefully, all of the lessons stick, and we carry on.”Los Angeles Rams (9-5) at Seattle (10-4)The Seahawks will clinch their first NFC West title since 2016 with a victory. It would be the fifth division title for Seattle since Carroll’s arrival in 2010.“We have finished well in our season,” he says. “We finished with a lot of good wins at the end of the year, and this is another opportunity to demonstrate that we get it and we know what we’re doing. Philosophically, we’re tight and connected, and that we can go out and perform like we’re capable against a really great football team. So nothing changes.”The Rams have won five of their past six against Seattle while averaging nearly 32 points per game, and would clinch a third playoff berth in four seasons under Sean McVay with a win. But they come off a stinker of a loss to the Jets.Saints 52, Vikings 33, FridayKamara became the first player since 1929 to score six touchdowns on the ground in one game in the Saints' victory that gave them a fourth consecutive division crown. At 11-4, they still have a shot at the top overall NFC seed.Kamara scored on runs of 40, 1, 5, 6, 7 and 3 yards as he equaled the achievement of Hall of Famer Ernie Nevers. Kamara rushed for 155 yards.Minnesota (6-9) was eliminated from contention.Indianapolis (10-4) at Pittsburgh (11-3)Lots riding here, too.The Steelers, the first team to lose three straight following an 11-0 start since the 1969 Rams, still win the AFC North by beating the Colts or a loss by Cleveland to the Jets. Pittsburgh has won six in a row in this series, but these Steelers are reeling. They do have a sack in an NFL-record 71 straight games and have sacked Philip Rivers 15 times during seven games while he played for the Chargers.Indianapolis has won five of six and can earn a post-season berth with a victory and a loss by either Baltimore or Miami. Rivers needs one touchdown pass to tie Dan Marino (420) for fifth on the career list. Rivers has had two or more TD passes in five straight games.Tennessee (10-4) at Green Bay (11-3)The Titans need a win to clinch a playoff berth for a third time in four seasons. Tennessee also can clinch with a loss by either Baltimore or Miami. The Titans grab their first AFC South title since 2008 with a win and a loss by the Colts.Tennessee is 3-0 against the NFC North this season. In NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry, it has a prime weapon. Henry has a career-high 1,679 yards rushing and 15 touchdown runs. He's the fourth player in NFL history to run for 1,500 yards and 15 TDs in back-to-back seasons.The Packers already have clinched the NFC North and earn the conference's top seed and only bye with a win while the Rams beat or tie Seattle. Aaron Rodgers has thrown an NFL-leading 40 TD passes with only four picks, while his main target, Davante Adams, has 14 TD catches.Atlanta (4-10) at Kansas City (13-1)Not only are the Chiefs division champs for the fifth successive season, they could match the Packers (2011) for the best regular season by a reigning Super Bowl champion. A win gives them the coveted AFC opening-round bye.The Chiefs also could tie the longest regular-season win streak in franchise history with their 10th straight. Kansas City has never won 14 games in a season.While Matt Ryan completed passes to 11 receivers against the Bucs, his main target with Julio Jones hobbled is Calvin Ridley. He had career bests of 10 catches for 163 yards last week, and Ridley's seven 100-yard games lead the NFL.Buccaneers 47, Lions 7, SaturdayTom Brady threw four touchdown passes in the only half he needed to play and visiting Tampa Bay routed Detroit, sealing a spot in the playoffs for the first time since 2007.The Bucs (10-5) set a franchise record with 588 yards and snapped the NFL’s second-longest post-season drought behind Cleveland’s 18-year run that can end Sunday.Brady was 22 of 27 for 348 yards with a mix of passes deep down the field and darts in traffic. The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback threw touchdown passes to Gronkowski, Evans, Chris Godwin, who made a one-handed catch, and Antonio Brown from 33, 27, 7 and 12 yards.The Lions (5-10) started the game without interim coach Darrell Bevell along with assistants on the defensive staff because of COVID-19 contact tracing.49ers 20, Cardinals 12, SaturdayThird-string quarterback C.J. Beathard threw three touchdown passes, Jeff Wilson ran for 183 yards, and San Francisco dealt a brutal blow to Arizona’s playoff hopes.Beathard was making his first start since 2018 and was 1-9 as a starting quarterback before he was pressed into action against the Cardinals because of injuries to Jimmy Garoppolo and Nick Mullens.The 27-year-old wasn’t amazing but avoided big mistakes. He completed 13 of 22 passes for 182 yards, Wilson earned hard yards on the ground and the 49ers came up with two big defensive stops late in the fourth quarter, including Ahkello Witherspoon’s interception of Kyler Murray’s pass in the end zone.The Cardinals (8-7) no longer control their own destiny in the playoff race. If the Chicago Bears win their final two games, they will reach the playoffs because of a tiebreaker over the Cardinals.Arizona started the day positioned as the No. 7 and final team in the NFC playoff field, but the game was a struggle from the outset. The 49ers (6-9) pulled ahead 14-6 in the third quarter on Beathard’s 9-yard touchdown pass to fullback Kyle Juszczyk.Dolphins 26, Raiders 25, SaturdayRyan Fitzpatrick completed a 34-yard pass to Mack Hollins while being dragged down by the facemask and Miami moved one step closer to a playoff berth when Jason Sanders’ 44-yard field goal with 1 second remaining gave it a victory over host Las Vegas.The Raiders chose to run down the clock for a go-ahead field goal instead of trying for a touchdown with Josh Jacobs going down on purpose at the 1-yard line and Derek Carr taking a knee to set up Daniel Carlson’s 22-yard field goal with 19 seconds left.But the Dolphins had some late-game magic with Fitzpatrick launching the deep pass to Hollins while being dragged down by Arden Key. The penalty moved the ball down to the Las Vegas 26, setting up Sanders’ winning kick.The Dolphins (10-5) moved a half-game ahead of Baltimore in the AFC playoff race and can clinch a wild-card berth with a win next week at Buffalo.The Raiders (7-8) were eliminated with their fifth loss in six games and will be out of the post-season for the 17th time in 18 seasons.Cleveland (10-4) at New York Jets (1-13)Now that the Jets have their victory, and presumably blew their chance for the top overall draft pick, can they pull off another mammoth upset? Cleveland, which won at the Meadowlands last Sunday vs. the Giants, has numerous scenarios to get into the post-season on Sunday, but must win.The Browns are on the verge of their first playoff appearance since 2002, the NFL’s current longest drought. Their 10 wins under first-year coach Kevin Stefanski match the franchise’s most since its 1999 expansion return.New York Giants (5-9) at Baltimore (9-5)The Giants barely hang on to playoff hopes, and Baltimore likely needs to win out — and still might be left out. Look for the Ravens to run the ball, having rushed for at least 100 yards in 37 straight games, tied for the second-longest streak in NFL history, and to be ballhawks: Baltimore leads the league with 25 forced fumbles and ranks second with 12 fumble recoveries.New York hopes to have Daniel Jones back at quarterback.Carolina (4-10) at Washington (6-8)A win in his first game coaching against the team he led to the 2015 NFC title — and which fired him in 2019 — would give Washington's Ron Rivera the NFC East crown if the Giants lose to Baltimore. But the headlines rarely have been good out of D.C., and this week quarterback Dwayne Haskins was fined $40,000 and stripped of his captaincy for violating league COVID-19 protocols.The Panthers have lost eight of their past nine. On Monday, they fired general manager Marty Hurney, who could wind up in Washington.Philadelphia (4-9-1) at Dallas (5-9)Both NFC East teams are hanging on in hopes Washington slumps, though the loser here can't make the post-season —which, given their records shouldn't even be in the conversation.A Cowboys loss will mean their first losing record in NFC East games since 2011. Eagles rookie QB Jalen Hurts has given the offence a boost in his two starts.Buffalo (11-3) at New England (6-8), Monday nightThe division-champion Bills can be the first AFC East foe to sweep New England in a season since the Jets and Dolphins did it in 2000. The 19 straight seasons without losing both games to a divisional opponent is an NFL record. The Bills last swept the Patriots in 1999.“To go against a division opponent and be able to beat them both times, that’s a big deal,” Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White said. “I guess this year’s the year of breaking streaks or whatever. So I hope that’s the case.”Chicago (7-7) at Jacksonville (1-13)Jacksonville has lost 13 in a row, tying the longest skid in team history. The Jaguars have allowed at least 24 points in each of those 13 games, an NFL record.While the Jaguars now are in position for the top overall draft pick (Trevor Lawrence?), the Bears still can make the post-season with wins in their final two games.Denver (5-9) at Los Angeles Chargers (5-9)Not much to recommend this game except the opportunity to watch Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert. LA has won two in a row and Herbert's rapid maturing on the NFL level is encouraging.Denver has had one of the most injured rosters all season, and now gets to see former star defensive back Chris Harris Jr on the other side.Cincinnati (3-10-1) at Houston (4-10)The Bengals looked like a professional team in handling Pittsburgh on Monday night after losing five straight. Unfortunately, the development of top overall draft pick Joe Burrow was curtailed by his midseason knee injury, but the future looks less stark than in Houston.While QB Deshaun Watson is having a solid enough season, the Texans are one of the NFL's biggest disappointments and are searching for a new head coach.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLBarry Wilner, The Associated Press
SAN ANTONIO — Kyle Lowry can't remember the last time he was 0-2 to start the season. The NBA season is just two games old, but the Toronto Raptors veteran leader had strong words for his team's defence after a 119-114 loss to San Antonio in a Boxing Day battle. The Raptors' defence has been its cornerstone for years, and was second best in the league last season. But Saturday's effort was spotty, and Lowry was asked how close his team's defence is to where it wants and needs to be. "Nowhere near it," Lowry said. "We’re nowhere near where we want to be defensively. But it takes hard work, it takes dedication of watching film, understanding who we’re playing against and making adjustments on the fly. "I think we’ll watch some film (Sunday) and the next day and see what we did bad and what we did good and try to build off the good end of things rather than dwell on the bad things." Former Raptors star DeMar DeRozan scored 27 points including a big three-pointer - his third on the night - with a minute remaining to pull the Spurs to within a point. “DeMar, that’s part of his game this season, to shoot more threes,” San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said. “He’s more confident with it and it shows.” Fred VanVleet had 27 points to top the Raptors. The loss spoiled a terrific night by Canadian Chris Boucher, who finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high seven blocks. Pascal Siakam had 16 points and 15 boards, while Kyle Lowry had 16 points, while Aron Baynes chipped in with 13, and OG Anunoby had 10. Coming off a 113-99 loss to New Orleans in their opener, the Raptors led by 10 points early, but inconsistency on both ends of the floor in the second and third quarters cost them. Toronto went into the fourth quarter trailing 91-86. Boucher, who signed a two-year contract extension last month worth US$13.5 million and will see much more of the floor this season after the departure of centres Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka, was terrific down the stretch for Toronto. And when the Montreal native knocked down a three-pointer, then grabbed a big rebound that led to a VanVleet layup, the Raptors tied the game 101-101 with 6:12 to play. "Overall the thing you want to see from guys is just improvement," VanVleet said of Boucher. "He’s gotten better. He’s gotten more comfortable. He’s got a better understanding of our offence, our defence, our schemes, our principles. He’s doing a better job. "Obviously he’s still got a long way to go. But he’s shown that he’s ready to play this year and he’s ready to contribute." DeRozan, who grinned and chatted with Lowry before tipoff, had a couple of key baskets down the stretch. "He played his butt off. He pretty much won the game for them . . . he kind of picked us apart," Lowry said. LaMarcus Aldridge scored on a putback layup then Rudy Gay connected on a pair of free throws with 12 seconds to play. VanVleet's three-point attempt clanged off the inside of the rim before falling out and it was game over. A livid coach Nick Nurse gave the referees an earful before leaving the floor over what he felt was a non-call on Siakam late in the game. The last time the Raptors had a sub .500 record was in January of 2014, a sign of how solid Toronto has been. The last time they'd been two games under .500 was in December of 2013. Lowry said the defence will be a work in progress as the team adjusts to new faces, and plays catch-up after a shortened pre-season. "Your defence should be a little bit more ahead of your offence right now, and we're just kind of even right now with everything, and it's a brand new situation for everybody," he said. One thing missing Saturday was communication. "(With no fans), you feel like you would have more communication and louder talking," Lowry said. "Maybe we've got to speak up a little bit more, myself definitely." The sea of empty grey seats was a stark backdrop for the Boxing Day game. The piped-in fake fan cheering was odd. While the Raptors are one of the league's few teams allowing a limited number of fans at their home games at Tampa's Amalie Arena, the Spurs do not have fans at the AT&T Center despite fans being allowed at Texas sporting events. COVID-19 is too great a risk, Popovich said. "We wish every one of them was there, packed to the gills, but you can’t do it. It’s not safe," Popovich said. "We would love to have fans here. They are so important to us and always have been. But we owe them a safe environment. "We need more information. We need more time and that is why for right now it’s not going to be a situation where fans are going to be in the arena. It’s the best policy for them considering what it’s like out there in the pandemic right now." Baynes had nine of Toronto's first 21 points, including a three-pointer that gave the Raptors an early 10-point lead. Toronto took a 39-33 advantage into the second quarter. Their 39 points were the most the Raptors have ever scored in a quarter against the Spurs. The Raptors went cold in the second quarter, missing 10 straight shots during a five-and-a-half minute scoreless drought. A 23-9 Spurs run put San Antonio up by six points. The Raptors connected on just two of 12 shots from distance in the frame, and the Spurs led 61-58 at halftime. In the league's effort to reduce travel amid the global pandemic, the Raptors were scheduled to spend the night in San Antonio before travelling to Philadelphia where they face the 76ers on Tuesday. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 26, 2020. The Canadian Press
LAS VEGAS — With a defender dragging him down by his facemask, Ryan Fitzpatrick still managed to launch the pass that might have saved the Miami Dolphins' season.Just a little more FitzMagic.Fitzpatrick's desperation heave to Mack Hollins set up Jason Sanders’ 44-yard field goal as the Dolphins drove the field in the final 19 seconds to move one step closer to a playoff berth with an improbable 26-25 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night.“We just felt like we needed a spark, trying to win the game,” coach Brian Flores said about the decision to bench rookie Tua Tagovailoa for Fitzpatrick in the fourth quarter.“If we have to go to a relief pitcher in the ninth, that’s what we’ll do. Fitz is always ready to go. He went in and moved the ball for us. We were able to make enough plays to win the game.”Fitzpatrick led three scoring drives in the fourth quarter for Miami (10-5) with the final one the most unlikely after the Raiders (7-8) bypassed a gimme touchdown for a field goal. The move to play for the field goal backfired as the Raiders lost on a kick instead.The Dolphins moved a half-game ahead of Baltimore in the AFC playoff race and can clinch a wild-card berth with a win next week at Buffalo.“I want to go,” said Fitzpatrick, who hasn't made the playoffs in his 16-year career. “I want to feel what it’s like. I feel like we have a special team. I’m proud I’ve been able to contribute to that.”The Raiders were eliminated with their fifth loss in six games and will be out of the post-season for the 17th time in 18 seasons.Coach Jon Gruden chose to run down the clock for a go-ahead field goal instead of trying for a touchdown with Josh Jacobs going down on purpose at the 1-yard line and Derek Carr taking a knee to set up Daniel Carlson’s 22-yard field goal with 19 seconds left.“I don’t regret it one bit,” Gruden said. “I just regret the results.”One play was enough to move the Dolphins from their own 25 into field-goal range. Hollins was left open for a 34-yard pass that Fitzpatrick threw while being dragged down by the face mask by Arden Key.“The odds are pretty low there of us being able to complete something with the proper yardage,” Fitzpatrick said. “I didn’t know it was complete. My head was getting ripped off.”The penalty moved the ball down to the Las Vegas 26, setting up Sanders’ winning kick.The Dolphins became the second team in the past 20 years to take over that deep in their territory in the final 30 seconds when trailing and drive for the winning score. Green Bay did it to Detroit five years ago on a desperation pass from Aaron Rodgers to Richard Rodgers.The back-and-forth final few minutes from Fitzpatrick and Carr made up for a game that lacked offensive fireworks for most of the night. After the Dolphins tied the game at 16 with 4:01 to play, the Raiders took little time to answer.A holding penalty on first down put them in a hole, but Carr got them right out of it when he scrambled away from pressure despite an injured groin and launched a deep pass to Nelson Agholor, who outjumped Byron Jones for the catch.Agholor then juked safety Bobby McCain and raced to the end zone for the 85-yard score that put the Raiders up 22-16 after Carlson missed the extra point.That looked as if it could be costly when Fitzpatrick answered with a short pass to Myles Gaskin that turned unto a huge gain. Gaskin broke a tackle from Raekwon McMillan and then got sprung from some downfield blocks on the way to a 59-yard touchdown. Sanders’ extra point gave the Dolphins the 23-22 lead.That proved short-lived when Jones was called for the penalty on a deep throw to Agholor that gave the Raiders the ball at the 22. Las Vegas then ran out most of the clock but not enough.“That’s what football is all about, especially in the NFL,” Gaskin said. “Probably the most fun game I’ve played in my life.”NOT TUA’S TIMETagovailoa struggled to move the ball with his 22 passes gaining only 94 yards. He did connect on a 10-yard TD pass to Gaskin that tied the game in the third quarter, but was pulled in the fourth for Fitzpatrick with the Raiders leading 16-13. Flores said Tagovailoa will start next week.WONDERFUL WALLERAfter setting an NFL record for tight ends with 425 yards receiving the past three games, Las Vegas’ Darren Waller delivered once again for the Raiders. He had five catches for 112 yards, giving him 1,079 yards on the season for his second straight 1,000-yard campaign. The only other Raiders TE with a 1,000-yard season is Todd Christensen, who had three in the 1980s.INJURY REPORTDolphins: WR Jakeem Grant left in the second half with an ankle injury. ... LB Elandon Roberts was taken off on a stretcher with a knee injury in the third quarter and didn’t return.Raiders: G Denzelle Good left the game with an ankle injury late in the first half. ... Jacobs needed an IV because he came into the game not feeling well.UP NEXTDolphins: Visit Buffalo on Jan. 3Raiders: Visit Denver on Jan. 3.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLJosh Dubow, The Associated Press
EDMONTON — Sweden extended its win streak to 53 games in the preliminary round of the world junior hockey championship with a 7-1 win over the Czech Republic in the tournament opener for both teams on Saturday.Albin Sundsvik, Arvid Costmar, Emil Heieneman, Theodor Niederbach, Elmer Soderblom, Oscar Bjerselius and Noel Gunler scored for Sweden. Philip Broberg and Victor Soderstrom had three assists apiece.Jan Mysak opened the scoring for the Czech Republic.Sweden hasn't lost in the preliminary round in 14 years. But during the streak, Sweden has just one gold medal in 2012.Sweden finished third last year in the Czech Republic, beating the host team 5-0 in the quarterfinals en route to the bronze medal.The Czechs play Russia on Sunday, while Sweden faces Austria on Monday.Canada was to face Germany and the United States was set to tangle with Austria later Saturday.CANADA 16, GERMANY 2Dylan Cozens scored a hat-trick, while Dawson Mercer, Philip Tomasino, Alex Newhook and Peyton Krebs each scored two goals as the Canadians ran through an undermanned German squad with a 16-2 victory. Kaiden Guhle, Ryan Suzuki, Jakob Pelletier, Thomas Harley and Connor McMichael also scored for Canada in their tournament-opening game. John Peterka and Florian Elias scored Germany's lone goals in the loss. The Canadians were up 11-1 after 40 minutes of play. Soon after, they scored on each of their first five shots of the third period. Canadian defenceman Braden Schneider was assessed a game misconduct penalty for a hit to the head in the first period.Team Canada is scheduled to play Slovakia on Sunday, while the Germans will play the Slovakians Monday. UNITED STATES 11, AUSTRIA 0Matthew Boldy scored a hat-trick, while Trevor Zegras added a pair of goals as the United States defeated Austria 11-0. Alex Turcotte also had three assists in the win. Drew Helleson, John Farinacci, Brendan Brisson, Brett Berard and Sam Colangelo also scored in the victory. United States goalie Dustin Wolf made 10 saves in the win. The Americans will next play Tuesday against the Czech Republic while the Austrians will play Sweden Monday. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 26, 2020.The Canadian Press