In Pictures: Heavy rain brings weekend washout for many

Downpours have affected parts of the UK, as the Met Office warned of chilly temperatures, heavy showers and strong winds.

The forecaster issued a yellow warning for wind and rain, running until early on Sunday, across south-western parts of Scotland and the far north of Northern Ireland as gusts of up to 70mph could hit the coastline.

In parts of England on Saturday, rivers burst their banks, with fields and roads flooded after the downpours.

Flooding around Tewkesbury Abbey, in Gloucestershire (Ben Birchall/PA)

Closed roads following floodwater at Apperley, Gloucestershire, where the River Severn burst its banks (Ben Birchall/PA)

People walk in the rain on Westminster Bridge, in central London (James Manning/PA)

The Boat Inn in Telford, Shropshire, is flooded, when the River Severn burst its banks (Nick Potts/PA)

Rescue workers use a boat to navigate the floodwater in the centre of York after the River Ouse burst its banks (Danny Lawson/PA)

Floodwater in the centre of York (Danny Lawson/PA)

The Met Office had 98 flood warnings and 169 alerts in place in England on Saturday morning (Danny Lawson/PA)

People have been warned about difficult travelling conditions in places on Saturday night and Sunday morning (Danny Lawson/PA)

Rescue workers wade through floodwater in York (Danny Lawson/PA)