In Pictures: Heat hazes and blue skies before thunderstorms roll in

Shade was at a premium across the UK for many as summer sunshine beat down, with hundreds flocking to coastal spots and gardens.

In Somerset, those at the Glastonbury Festival could save their wellies for another day – although lightning, hail and strong winds were forecast for later on Saturday in some areas of northern England, and Scotland on Sunday.

Shade was at a premium at Glastonbury (Yui Mok/PA)

The queues for cold drinks and ice cream stretched out as the Somerset festival site grew warmer (Yui Mok/PA)

But it did mean laundry was guaranteed to dry for those camping at the Worthy Farm site (Yui Mok/PA)

A festivalgoer wears heart-shaped sunglasses and carries a colourful brolly (Ben Birchall/PA)

In London, the parks proved popular for those seeking both sun and shade.

Meanwhile in London, the trees in Green Park offered some shelter (James Manning/PA)

The road surface on The Mall near Buckingham Palace shimmered in the heat (James Manning/PA)

A person sits in a deckchair in St James’ Park in London (James Manning/PA)

Kayakers, paddleboarders and swimmers were splashing around on the North East coast, while in the South East some of the sea views were obscured by a heat haze.

In North Tyneside, the prospect of taking to the water was a welcome relief from the rising temperatures at Cullercoats Bay (Owen Humphries/PA)

Kayakers seen from above skim over the clear water of the bay (Owen Humphries/PA)

In Dorset, the sands were packed in Bournemouth, as thousands ventured to the beach with umbrellas and shelters (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The sea mist left a hazy smear above the water (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Day five of Royal Ascot in Berkshire found fashionable racegoers turning to hand fans to stir up a breeze.

A fashionable racegoer keeps cool with a branded Royal Ascot fan during day five of the Berkshire race meeting… (David Davies/PA)

…where some racegoers opted for spectacle – and tinted spectacles – rather than wide brims when they picked their hats (Jonathan Brady/PA)