In pictures: Glastonbury 2022

Music fans rejoiced as Glastonbury Festival returned for the first time since 2019

Thousands of people have been enjoying Glastonbury Festival after a forced hiatus due to the Covid pandemic.

From Billie Eilish as the the youngest ever solo headliner to Sir Paul McCartney as the oldest. And alongside the music Greta Thunberg also made a surprise appearance.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the crowd at The Other Stage as the festival opened on Friday

As always, festival-goers' fancy dress did not disappoint

Pete Doherty of the Libertines performs on The Other Stage shortly after Mr Zelensky's address

These two won't be getting sunburnt

AJ Tracey opened his set with a message about the Grenfell Tower disaster

Olivia Rodrigo, whose song Drivers License was the most streamed in the world on Spotify last year, makes her Glastonbury debut

Eurovision winners The Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine perform on the Truth stage

Bille Eilish, 20, made history as the festival's youngest ever solo headliner on Friday

This group of friends from Shepton Mallet appear to have misplaced their vehicles

