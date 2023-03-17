In pictures: Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu laid to rest

BBC
·1 min read

Hundreds of mourners attended the state funeral of Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu who died in last month's earthquakes in Turkey

Mourners wearing traditional regalia
Mourners wearing traditional regalia paid their last respects to Atsu at the funeral
Mourners in costume with football socks and football hats
Some mourners wore football-themed clothing
State employees in uniform hold wreaths of flowers
The footballer was accorded a state funeral in recognition of his contribution to Ghana
A poster of Christian Atsu with the words 'Your legacy lives on'
Ghanaians have told the BBC that Atsu will be remembered for his love for humanity and for supporting underprivileged people in the country
'Mourners file past Christian Atsu's casket
Mourners file past Atsu's casket which was open to the public

Images subject to copyright.

Latest Stories