In pictures: Former Australian wicketkeeper Rod Marsh

Rod Marsh has died aged 74 (PA) (PA Archive)

Cricket is mourning former Australia wicketkeeper Rod Marsh who has died at the age of 74.

Marsh, who also served as a selector for England later in his career, made 96 Test appearances for Australia and a further 92 in white-ball cricket.

Here, the PA news agency looks at his career in pictures.

England’s Geoff Boycott (l) tries to sweep as Rod Marsh (r) looks on (PA) (PA Archive)

Marsh was a keeper of the greatest repute and, when his Test career ended in 1984, he held the world record for the most dismissals by a gloveman (335).

Ian Botham heads off after being caught by Rod Marsh while Dennis Lillee (hatless), the bowler, congratulates Marsh (PA) (PA Archive)

England hero Ian Botham downs a beer given to him by Marsh after the fifth Test (PA) (PA Archive)

Marsh was locked in some fantastic Ashes battles during his career, none more so than during the 1981 series. He and his team-mates had little answer to Ian Botham, and though they did manage to keep him quiet on occasion, it was the Englishman who they raised a toast to.

Marsh (front, third left) played in two World Cups, including 1983 in England and Wales (PA) (PA Archive)

As well as being an accomplished Test keeper, Marsh also played close to 100 ODI matches, taking 120 catches along the way, though honours did elude his Australia side at the World Cup.

England captain Michael Vaughan with Marsh (second left) behind him in Nottingham (PA) (PA Archive)

After his career ended, Marsh would help Australia’s old enemy, England, recover as a world force. As a selector, he oversaw sides led by Nasser Hussain and Michael Vaughan recover from the terrible end to the 1990s, resulting in their memorable 2005 Ashes series win.

Australia coach Darren Lehmann (right) talks with Marsh after he returned to work for the Baggy Green (PA) (PA Archive)

Marsh was afforded the honour of ringing the bell at Lords ahead of an Ashes Test (PA) (PA Archive)

Despite his success with England, Marsh was Australian to the core and would eventually return home as chairman of selectors.