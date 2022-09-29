In pictures: Floridians take in Hurricane Ian’s impact

Hurricane Ian has lashed Florida's western coast, bringing severe flooding, high winds and storm surges. More than 2.5 million people are without power as they assess the damage left behind.

The storm is set to break flood records and may be one of the worst to ever hit the US state. For those affected, the devastation to homes and businesses has been catastrophic.

Frankie (L) and Kendrick Romulus stand next to a boat that crashed into their apartment complex in Fort Myers, one of the worst affected areas

Stedi Scuderi looks over her apartment in Fort Myers after floodwater inundated it

People survey destroyed boats in Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian swept through

An overhead image shows the devastation Hurricane Ian caused to boats parked in Fort Myers

A man bikes through Centennial Park in Fort Myers after it was flooded by Hurricane Ian

In this aerial view, vehicles make their way through a flooded area in Fort Myers.

A man begins cleaning up after Hurricane Ian moved through his neighbourhood in Punta Gorda

In this aerial view, flooded homes are shown after Hurricane Ian moved through Port Charlotte

Hurricane Ian brings down a traffic light in Orlando