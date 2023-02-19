In Pictures: Florence Pugh leads fashionable arrivals on Baftas red carpet

Prudence Wade, PA
·1 min read

The EE Bafta Film Awards red carpet has returned in suitably glamorous fashion.

Stars including Florence Pugh, West Side Story’s Ariana DeBose and Game Of Thrones actress Gwendoline Christie were among early arrivals at the big event.

Pugh wore an extravagant orange dress with layers of tulle, paired with an experimental hairstyle.

Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh (Ian West/PA)

She was not alone in making a statement on the red carpet, which has moved to the Royal Festival Hall in London from its previous location at the Royal Albert Hall.

Ariana DeBose
Ariana DeBose (Ian West/PA)
Danielle Deadwyler
Danielle Deadwyler (Ian West/PA)
Alison Hammond
Alison Hammond (Ian West/PA)
Sheila Atim
Sheila Atim (Ian West/PA)
Gwendoline Christie
Gwendoline Christie (Ian West/PA)
Richard E. Grant
Richard E Grant (Ian West/PA)
Vick Hope
Vick Hope (Ian West/PA)
EE British Academy Film Awards 2023 – Arrivals – London
Cate Blanchett (Ian West/PA)
EE British Academy Film Awards 2023 – Arrivals – London
Zainab Jiwa (Ian West/PA)
EE British Academy Film Awards 2023 – Arrivals – London
Michelle Yeoh (Ian West/PA)

Latest Stories