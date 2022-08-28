In pictures: Floods and fear in Pakistan

Heavy rainfall from this year's monsoons has led to floods across Pakistan, with more than 30 million people affected, and more than 1,000 people killed since June.

A massive relief operation is underway, but people across the country have been displaced, searching for dry ground as water levels rise around them.

A woman stands outside her house in Charsadda District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

A man feeds his child in Charsadda District

Pakistani soldiers distribute food in Rajanpur District, Punjab province

People wade through floods in Dadu District, Farid Abad Sindh province

A makeshift crossing in Sanghar district, Sindh province

A woman's flooded home in Charsadda district

The Pakistani navy rescues a child in Dadu district, Sindh province

Deep floodwaters in Peshawar city, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Women make bread Jaffarabad district, Balochistan province