In Pictures: Fans fly the flag as football fever grips England
England football fans have shown their support for the team for the Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark.
There are 60,000 supporters inside Wembley for the semi-final, and many fans arrived early for the big match.
Fans across the country have also been getting into the party spirit, flying their flags in support of Gareth Southgate’s team.
This is the first time the men’s team has made it to the semi-final of a European Championship since the penalty shootout defeat to Germany at Euro 96.
The winners of Wednesday night’s match will face Italy in the final.
Lars Thuesen, Danish ambassador to the UK, said 8,000 Danish people living in the UK would be among the Wembley crowd, with numbers limited due to travel restrictions.
The crowd at Wembley is the largest since coronavirus restrictions were introduced last spring.
The mood was jovial outside Wembley as fans joked around with each other. One supporter appeared to take the lyrics to a certain song somewhat too literally…
Some fans have not had to wait as long as others as England hope to make it to their first final of a major international tournament since the World Cup in 1966.
There were some well-known faces in the crowd, including the Duke of Cambridge and Prime Minister Boris Johnson.