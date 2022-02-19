In Pictures: Damage assessed as Storm Eunice clean-up begins

Toronto fans are almost universally concerned about the second-line defensive pairing of Jake Muzzin and Justin Holl, with most believing an upgrade is needed before the trade deadline if the Leafs are to be considered legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As he leaves Beijing with two Olympic medals, South Korean short-track speedskater Hwang Daeheon sounds giddy about a “fried chicken pension” waiting at home. Hwang, who won the gold in the men’s 1,500 meters and a silver in the 5,000-meter relay, has been promised a lifetime supply of fried chicken by food industry tycoon Yoon Hong-geun, chairman of the BBQ delivery franchise who also served as the chief of South Korea’s athletic mission at the Games. “The first thing
BEIJING (AP) — Olympic bobsled champion Francesco Friedrich may skip Friday’s final day of training for this weekend’s four-man event, for two reasons. One, he may need a break. Two, he thinks the ice needs a break as well. Friedrich complained about the quality of the ice at the Yanqing Sliding Center after completing another day of four-man training Thursday, doing so after he posted one of the slowest times in the field — placing 25th out of 28 sleds in his final run, a massive dip from his u
CHICAGO (AP) — Jacob Peterson scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout, leading the Dallas Stars to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat and Dallas’ Jason Robertson scored in the first shootout round. After that, goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Jake Oettinger each stopped four shots. Oettinger stopped a fifth, by Jake McCabe, before Peterson faked Fleury and beat him between the legs for the victory. Dallas won its second straig
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tyus Jones scored a career-high 27 points to go with eight assists while filling in for All-Star Ja Morant, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the New Orleans Pelicans 121-109 Tuesday night for their sixth straight victory and ninth in 10 games. Jaren Jackson added 23 points and ex-Pelican Steven Adams had 14 points and 13 rebounds for Memphis, which led for nearly the entire game and by double digits for more than half of it. Morant sat out with left ankle soreness stemming from
BEIJING (AP) — A roundup of gold medals from Tuesday, Feb. 15, at the Beijing Games: ___ ALPINE SKIING WOMEN'S DOWNHILL Corinne Suter, a 27-year-old Swiss skier who injured both of her legs early in the season, edged Italian Sofia Goggia by 0.16 seconds to win gold in the women's downhill. Goggia won silver and fellow Italian Nadia Delago won bronze 0.57 seconds behind Suter, who becomes the first woman since Lindsey Vonn to hold the Olympic and world championship titles in downhill at the same
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Monte Morris hit a 3-pointer over Stephen Curry from the right wing as the final buzzer sounded and the basket held up on replay review, sending the Denver Nuggets past the Golden State Warriors 117-116 in a frenzied final minute Wednesday night. Curry hit an off-balanced 20-foot jumper over Morris moments before and converted the three-point play with 5.9 seconds left to finish with 25 points. Curry had just missed a step-back 3 with 21.2 seconds to play, when Morris secure
BEIJING — Sunday is the final day of the 2022 Winter Olympics. There isn’t a lot of notable action to speak of with the Games concluding, but there is one big Canadian story to be on the look out for. Here are five things to watch at the Beijing Olympics on Sunday, Feb. 20. Spectacular closing ceremonies to come The Olympics are coming to an end but that doesn’t mean they will end with a whimper. No, if the opening ceremony — with its glowing snowflake, dazzling digital displays and fireworks —
The trade package that sent Tyler Toffoli from Montreal to Calgary may be an indicator of the kind of offer the Maple Leafs may need to make to aquire an impact player with term ahead of the deadline, as per Kyle Dubas' wishes. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.
MARSEILLE, France — Félix Auger-Aliassime is through to the semifinals of the Open 13 in Marseille. The Canadian beat Ilya Ivashka in 6-3 and 6-4 in the winning effort. The success comes a week after Auger-Aliassime won his first ATP title in nine attempts. He upset top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in his title-winning match at the ABM Ambro in Rotterdam. The 21-year-old lost his previous eight finals dating back to 2019. Auger-Aliassime will meet Roman Safiullin in one semifinal, while second-seed
BEIJING (AP) — Not long after Mikaela Shiffrin skied off-course for the third time in five races at the Beijing Olympics, she wondered aloud to reporters about what sort of vitriol might be directed her way. “There’s going to be a whole chaotic mess ... that people are saying about how I just fantastically failed these last couple weeks in the moments that actually counted,” the two-time gold medalist at other Winter Games said after failing to finish the slalom run of the two-leg Alpine combine
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 23 points, and the New Orleans Pelicans shot a season-best 58.4% to defeat the Toronto Raptors 120-90 on Monday night. Brandon Ingram had 10 points and 11 rebounds and eight assists, leaving him two short of his first triple-double when he was pulled after playing 29 minutes because the game was not close — and because New Orleans plays again Tuesday night. Jonas Valanciunas had 18 points and nine rebounds in 28 minutes, and reserve big man Jackson Hayes add
VANCOUVER — Tanya Walter is used to pushing her way into unusual spaces. The former linebacker broke a whole new barrier Tuesday when she was named defensive assistant for the B.C. Lions, becoming the first full-time female coach in CFL history. “In my mind, there’s nothing that is off limits if I put in the time and put in the effort," Walter said on a video call. "I’ve never been one to think, ‘maybe that’s not for me’ or ‘maybe that opportunity’s not there.’” Walter, 30, knows she's making hi
BEIJING (AP) — Russian teenager Kamila Valieva has been cleared to compete in the women's figure skating competition at the Winter Olympics despite failing a pre-Games drug test, setting her up for an attempt at a second gol medal. Whatever happens on the ice, Valieva will not get a medal ceremony moment in Beijing. Nor will any skater who finishes in the top three with her. The Court of Arbitration for Sport cleared Valieva to skate less than 12 hours after a hastily arranged hearing that laste
CALGARY — A goal, a win and the crowd chanting his name. It was a stirring Calgary Flames debut for right-winger Tyler Toffoli on Tuesday night. Acquired Monday in a trade with Montreal, Toffoli led Calgary to a 6-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets, extending the Flames' winning streak to a season-high seven games. “Obviously, coming to a really good team playing really good hockey right now, I was excited,” he said. On his goal at 11:04 of the third period. Toffoli chased down Johnny Gaud
At least some of the five Prince Edward Island hockey players handed 25-game suspensions on Feb. 11 have filed appeals with Hockey P.E.I. The appeals process must be completed within seven working days, the governing body has confirmed. If the players don't agree with the result, they could then appeal to Hockey Canada. Citing the young age of the players and the need to let the process run its course, nobody from Hockey P.E.I. would agree to do an interview with CBC News. The players were suspe