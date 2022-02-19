In Pictures: Damage assessed as Storm Eunice clean-up begins

PA
·2 min read

Clean-up efforts after the destruction of Storm Eunice were hindered by wet, windy and in some places snowy weather moving in over the weekend.

Repairs were needed to roofs and walls that had failed to stand up to strong gusts on Friday.

Winter weather Feb 19th 2022
A runner passes the O2 Arena in London, which had part of its roof sheared off in the storm and forced its closure for the weekend (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Winter weather Feb 19th 2022
The roof of Hughenden Village Hall in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Winter weather Feb 19th 2022
Wind damage to a construction site alongside the Thames, in London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Winter weather Feb 19th 2022
A house in Southampton is draped in part of a flat roof that blew off a nearby building (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Association of British Insurers warned previous similar storms have cost around £360 million in repairs, although the impact of Eunice is still being assessed.

A spokesperson said: “No two storms are the same. The last significant storms to hit the UK – Ciara and Dennis – led to insurers paying out over £360 million.”

Winter weather Feb 19th 2022
A roadside filled with debris from the rooftops of three houses in London which were torn off during the storm (James Manning/PA)
Winter weather Feb 19th 2022
A catamaran washed up along the seafront in Brighton (Adam Davy/PA)
Winter weather Feb 19th 2022
Precarious masonry and missing tiles on the roof of Trowbridge Town Hall in Wiltshire (Jacob King/PA)

Many train services remained suspended on Saturday with “do not travel” notices in place for some routes.

South Western Railway said staff are working to clear lines after more than 40 trees were felled on its routes.

Winter weather Feb 19th 2022
Passengers wait at Waterloo railway station, London, for delayed trains amid cancellations on several services (James Manning/PA)
Winter weather Feb 19th 2022
A worker cleans up storm damage at the Shooshh… bar on the beachfront in Brighton (Adam Davy/PA)
Winter weather Feb 19th 2022
A man uses a broom to sweep pebbles back on to the beach in Sussex (Adam Davy/PA)

While the seas were less violent on Saturday, the tail-end of Eunice brought snow to parts of Scotland and the North of England.

Winter weather Feb 19th 2022
Smaller waves than Friday’s crash against the Brighton Palace Pier (Adam Davy/PA)
Winter weather Feb 19th 2022
A snow plough on the Buttertubs Pass near Hawes, North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)
Winter weather Feb 19th 2022
Poppy has fun in Huntly, Aberdeenshire, after Storm Eunice brought heavy snowfall to parts of Scotland (Katharine Hay/PA)
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Leafs defensive shortcomings remains cause for concern ahead of deadline

    Toronto fans are almost universally concerned about the second-line defensive pairing of Jake Muzzin and Justin Holl, with most believing an upgrade is needed before the trade deadline if the Leafs are to be considered legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Promises of a 'fried-chicken pension'

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As he leaves Beijing with two Olympic medals, South Korean short-track speedskater Hwang Daeheon sounds giddy about a “fried chicken pension” waiting at home. Hwang, who won the gold in the men’s 1,500 meters and a silver in the 5,000-meter relay, has been promised a lifetime supply of fried chicken by food industry tycoon Yoon Hong-geun, chairman of the BBQ delivery franchise who also served as the chief of South Korea’s athletic mission at the Games. “The first thing

  • Slovak youth hockey team erupts as country defeats U.S. to advance in Beijing Games

    This youth team paused practice to watch Slovakia's historic moment in Beijing. Their reaction says it all.

  • Germany's Friedrich says Olympic bobsled track is worn out

    BEIJING (AP) — Olympic bobsled champion Francesco Friedrich may skip Friday’s final day of training for this weekend’s four-man event, for two reasons. One, he may need a break. Two, he thinks the ice needs a break as well. Friedrich complained about the quality of the ice at the Yanqing Sliding Center after completing another day of four-man training Thursday, doing so after he posted one of the slowest times in the field — placing 25th out of 28 sleds in his final run, a massive dip from his u

  • Peterson lifts Stars to 1-0 win in SO against Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jacob Peterson scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout, leading the Dallas Stars to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat and Dallas’ Jason Robertson scored in the first shootout round. After that, goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Jake Oettinger each stopped four shots. Oettinger stopped a fifth, by Jake McCabe, before Peterson faked Fleury and beat him between the legs for the victory. Dallas won its second straig

  • Jones scores 27, leads Grizzlies past Pelicans, 121-109

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tyus Jones scored a career-high 27 points to go with eight assists while filling in for All-Star Ja Morant, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the New Orleans Pelicans 121-109 Tuesday night for their sixth straight victory and ninth in 10 games. Jaren Jackson added 23 points and ex-Pelican Steven Adams had 14 points and 13 rebounds for Memphis, which led for nearly the entire game and by double digits for more than half of it. Morant sat out with left ankle soreness stemming from

  • Roundup of Olympic gold medals from Tuesday, Feb. 15

    BEIJING (AP) — A roundup of gold medals from Tuesday, Feb. 15, at the Beijing Games: ___ ALPINE SKIING WOMEN'S DOWNHILL Corinne Suter, a 27-year-old Swiss skier who injured both of her legs early in the season, edged Italian Sofia Goggia by 0.16 seconds to win gold in the women's downhill. Goggia won silver and fellow Italian Nadia Delago won bronze 0.57 seconds behind Suter, who becomes the first woman since Lindsey Vonn to hold the Olympic and world championship titles in downhill at the same

  • Olympian fires back at haters 12 years later: 'I am not a helpless little b-tch'

    Jenise Spiteri's epic response to her haters was over a decade in the making.

  • Morris returns from concussion to send Nuggets past Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Monte Morris hit a 3-pointer over Stephen Curry from the right wing as the final buzzer sounded and the basket held up on replay review, sending the Denver Nuggets past the Golden State Warriors 117-116 in a frenzied final minute Wednesday night. Curry hit an off-balanced 20-foot jumper over Morris moments before and converted the three-point play with 5.9 seconds left to finish with 25 points. Curry had just missed a step-back 3 with 21.2 seconds to play, when Morris secure

  • Five things to watch at Beijing Winter Olympics on Sunday

    BEIJING — Sunday is the final day of the 2022 Winter Olympics. There isn’t a lot of notable action to speak of with the Games concluding, but there is one big Canadian story to be on the look out for. Here are five things to watch at the Beijing Olympics on Sunday, Feb. 20. Spectacular closing ceremonies to come The Olympics are coming to an end but that doesn’t mean they will end with a whimper. No, if the opening ceremony — with its glowing snowflake, dazzling digital displays and fireworks —

  • What the Tyler Toffoli trade means for the Leafs

    The trade package that sent Tyler Toffoli from Montreal to Calgary may be an indicator of the kind of offer the Maple Leafs may need to make to aquire an impact player with term ahead of the deadline, as per Kyle Dubas' wishes. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • Auger-Aliassime through to Marseille semifinal one week after first title win

    MARSEILLE, France — Félix Auger-Aliassime is through to the semifinals of the Open 13 in Marseille. The Canadian beat Ilya Ivashka in 6-3 and 6-4 in the winning effort. The success comes a week after Auger-Aliassime won his first ATP title in nine attempts. He upset top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in his title-winning match at the ABM Ambro in Rotterdam. The 21-year-old lost his previous eight finals dating back to 2019. Auger-Aliassime will meet Roman Safiullin in one semifinal, while second-seed

  • Shiffrin responds to those 'who have so much apparent hate'

    BEIJING (AP) — Not long after Mikaela Shiffrin skied off-course for the third time in five races at the Beijing Olympics, she wondered aloud to reporters about what sort of vitriol might be directed her way. “There’s going to be a whole chaotic mess ... that people are saying about how I just fantastically failed these last couple weeks in the moments that actually counted,” the two-time gold medalist at other Winter Games said after failing to finish the slalom run of the two-leg Alpine combine

  • Kamila Valieva's positive drug test blamed on grandpa's medicine

    The Kamila Valieva controversy continues to hang over the Beijing Games.

  • McCollum leads hot-shooting Pelicans past Raptors, 120-90

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 23 points, and the New Orleans Pelicans shot a season-best 58.4% to defeat the Toronto Raptors 120-90 on Monday night. Brandon Ingram had 10 points and 11 rebounds and eight assists, leaving him two short of his first triple-double when he was pulled after playing 29 minutes because the game was not close — and because New Orleans plays again Tuesday night. Jonas Valanciunas had 18 points and nine rebounds in 28 minutes, and reserve big man Jackson Hayes add

  • Lions become first CFL team to hire full-time female coach by adding Walter to staff

    VANCOUVER — Tanya Walter is used to pushing her way into unusual spaces. The former linebacker broke a whole new barrier Tuesday when she was named defensive assistant for the B.C. Lions, becoming the first full-time female coach in CFL history. “In my mind, there’s nothing that is off limits if I put in the time and put in the effort," Walter said on a video call. "I’ve never been one to think, ‘maybe that’s not for me’ or ‘maybe that opportunity’s not there.’” Walter, 30, knows she's making hi

  • Russian skater can compete, but medal ceremony won't be held

    BEIJING (AP) — Russian teenager Kamila Valieva has been cleared to compete in the women's figure skating competition at the Winter Olympics despite failing a pre-Games drug test, setting her up for an attempt at a second gol medal. Whatever happens on the ice, Valieva will not get a medal ceremony moment in Beijing. Nor will any skater who finishes in the top three with her. The Court of Arbitration for Sport cleared Valieva to skate less than 12 hours after a hastily arranged hearing that laste

  • Nick Nurse on the time he met Queen Elizabeth II

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse met Queen Elizabeth II during the 2012 London Olympics and he recalled the conversation he had with her before the game vs. the Timberwolves on Wednesday.

  • Toffoli scores in debut as Flames beat Blue Jackets 6-2

    CALGARY — A goal, a win and the crowd chanting his name. It was a stirring Calgary Flames debut for right-winger Tyler Toffoli on Tuesday night. Acquired Monday in a trade with Montreal, Toffoli led Calgary to a 6-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets, extending the Flames' winning streak to a season-high seven games. “Obviously, coming to a really good team playing really good hockey right now, I was excited,” he said. On his goal at 11:04 of the third period. Toffoli chased down Johnny Gaud

  • Hockey P.E.I. dealing with appeals from suspended players in Mark Connors case

    At least some of the five Prince Edward Island hockey players handed 25-game suspensions on Feb. 11 have filed appeals with Hockey P.E.I. The appeals process must be completed within seven working days, the governing body has confirmed. If the players don't agree with the result, they could then appeal to Hockey Canada. Citing the young age of the players and the need to let the process run its course, nobody from Hockey P.E.I. would agree to do an interview with CBC News. The players were suspe