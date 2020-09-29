In Pictures: Contest captures UK’s ‘ultimate sea view’

The Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society has revealed the results of its 2020 photography competition, which aims to showcase the UK’s “ultimate sea view”.

Laurence Hartwell was the overall winner out of more than 2,000 entries, with his image Beam Trawlers Landing To The Fish Market At Night, taken in Newlyn, Cornwall.

Beam Trawlers Landing to the Fish Market at Night, by Laurence Hartwell

Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society chief executive Captain Justin Osmond said: “We were blown away this year by the sheer number of entries for the competition and the outstanding quality of images on show.

“This year has been a challenging year for many, so it has been fantastic to see everyone come together and celebrate our coastline, our memories of the sea and those working there.”

The society provides financial support to former seafarers and their dependants.

Heugh Breakwater by Caroline Walker, winner in the Coastal Views category

Mylor Harbour, by Ian Butler, winner in the Ships and Wrecks category

Into The Mist by Katie Vincent, winner in the People and Recreation category

