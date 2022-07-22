In Pictures: Colourful costumes as stars arrive for day one of Comic-Con

Fans have flocked back to San Diego Comic-Con for the first time in two years.

The pandemic had put a stop to the pop culture celebration, and thousands of fans arrived at the convention to make up for lost time, many wearing elaborate costumes.

The panel for the new Dungeons And Dragons movie, starring British actors Hugh Grant and Rege-Jean Page, thrilled devotees on the opening day of the entertainment showcase.

William Shatner boldly goes on the Shatner On Shatner panel (Invision/AP)

Jan Benjamin, of New York, dressed as Xena Warrior Princess (Invision/AP)

Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez promote the new Dungeons And Dragons movie (Invision/AP)

A statue of Vecna from Stranger Things outside the convention centre (Invision/AP)

Thousands queued for hours in the sun for the event which saw strict protocols enforced, including Covid wristbands, vaccine checks and mandatory face masks.

Fans dressed as characters from Star Trek: The Next Generation wait outside the convention centre (Invision/AP)

Kaleigh Kailani, from Los Angeles, poses for a portrait dressed as the Mad Hatter (AP)

Hugh Grant said the new Dungeons And Dragons movie will have a ‘Monty Python vibe’ (Invision/AP)

Jose Cuadros, of Escondido, California, dressed as Aquaman (AP)

Statues of the characters Rocky Balboa and Apollo Creed from the Rocky film franchise, at the PCS Premium Collectibles Studio stall (AP)

Emily Marsh of Burbank, California, dressed as Rey from Star Wars (AP)