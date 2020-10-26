In Pictures: Cafes and communities come together to feed children

It was all hands on deck on Monday as communities across the UK offered free breakfasts, sandwiches and lunch bags to struggling school children.

On the first day of the half term holiday, cafes, councils and community centres threw their weight behind a campaign backed by England footballer Marcus Rashford to extend free school meal provisions.

Their support comes less than a week after the Commons rejected a bid to continue the scheme over the half term by 322 votes to 261.

A child collects lunch bags

Sarah Marriott, co-owner of the Brunch Box in Deal, Kent, hands a lunch pack to a young person

Helen Manning prepares sandwiches at The Watering Can, in Greenbank Park, Liverpool. The cafe prepared 100 packed lunches, with sandwiches, crisps, soft drinks, biscuits and fruit, on Monday morning

Cafe owner Keith Perryman had a work-around for anyone embarrassed about asking for help – they could ask for 'Frank" their dog and would then be given a lunch bag

