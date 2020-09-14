In Pictures: Britain basks in September sizzler

The UK looks set to bask in scorching temperatures this week.

The mercury will be highest in southern parts, reaching 30C (86F), but most of the country will see a spell of warmer weather over the next few days, the Met Office said.

View photos The sun rises through fog over Basing Wood in Basingstoke, Hampshire (Andrew Matthews/PA) More

View photos Early risers gathered to watch the sun come up over the City of London financial district (Aaron Chown/PA) More

View photos Temperatures looked set to pass 30C (86FG) on Monday (Aaron Chown/PA) More

View photos The sun rises behind the London Eye (Aaron Chown/PA) More

View photos A man sets out into the Channel on a paddleboard as the sun rises in St Margaret’s Bay near Dover (Gareth Fuller/PA) More

Story continues