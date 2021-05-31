In pictures: Britain basks in bank holiday sunshine

BRUSSELS (AP) — With its golden generation of players scattered throughout Europe’s biggest clubs, Belgium has all it needs to finally land the major soccer title it craves. On paper, at least, because the form of some of the players on the top-ranked FIFA team raises a big question mark on its ability to go deep at this year's European Championship. In the wake of their third-place finish at the 2018 World Cup, Belgium coach Roberto Martinez's players breezed through their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign with a perfect record of 10 wins — with 40 goals scored and only three conceded. But that was more than a year ago, before the tournament was pushed back by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Things have changed, and Belgium will start the competition with captain Eden Hazard struggling with form and confidence, the experienced Axel Witsel only recently back from a long absence, and Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne showing signs of fatigue. Hazard, who had surgery on his ankle last year and has been underachieving with Real Madrid since joining from Chelsea, has not played with the national team in 18 months. More recently, following a forgettable display in the Champions League semifinals against his former club, he was mainly used as a substitute by then-Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane. Despite his poor showings, Martinez included Hazard in his 26-man squad for the tournament, hoping he will get his form back at the right time. “I think the medical condition is the best moment Eden had for a long, long time," Martinez said. “The level of fitness is really satisfactory. And from that point we always look back on how important Eden Hazard is for the national team. He is our captain and the way that he performs in our environment is essential, and is vital." Back in January, it seemed almost certain that Witsel would miss the tournament after undergoing surgery on an Achilles tendon injury. Martinez, however, made the most of UEFA’s decision to increase squad lists from 23 players to 26, including the Borussia Dortmund winger in his selection. Martinez hopes Witsel will be fully fit for the knockout phase of the tournament, even if he misses early matches. Belgium has been placed in what appears to be a relatively easy group alongside Denmark, Russia and Finland and is expected to progress without too much trouble. Martinez took a similar risk with defender Vincent Kompany back in 2018, taking him to Russia even though he had not fully recovered from an injury. Kompany missed the start of the competition but featured in five of Belgium’s seven matches as the Red Devils advanced to the semifinals before losing to eventual champion France. Martinez said Witsel needs some more time to be ready but insists he feels “very confident that he could have a big role” during the tournament. De Bruyne's current issues are less serious. With so many uncertainties about Witsel and Hazard, Martinez is even expected to give the City player more responsibilities, and could switch to a five-man midfield with De Bruyne used as an additional playmaker. De Bruyne has been in stellar form with City throughout the year, leading the Manchester club to the Premier League title and the Champions League final. An accumulation of small physical problems in recent weeks, however, is casting doubts about his ability to recover enough, especially with less than two weeks to rest between the Champions League final and Belgium's opening game against Russia on June 12. But with a solid defense and so many attacking riches at his disposal, Martinez can expect his experienced team to deliver. After all, striker Romelu Lukaku is in excellent form, and so is Youri Tielemans — he scored a superb long-range goal to win the FA Cup for Leicester — while the less-known but consistent Jeremy Doku and Leandro Trossard add depth to the bench. “Hopefully with the crowds that we are going to see in this tournament it will be a starting point for what the future lies ahead," Martinez said, “and hopefully we can have it with a real enjoyment and good performances from the Red Devils.” ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Samuel Petrequin, The Associated Press
Kasper Schmeichel has been matching his father's remarkable achievements one by one over the last few years, and the European Championship will offer him the chance for another. Schmeichel, who won the FA Cup with Leicester this year and the Premier League title with the team in 2016, will be in goal for Denmark when its hosts Belgium, Finland and Russia in Group B at Euro 2020. Peter Schmeichel won three FA Cups, three Premier League titles and the Champions League at Manchester United, but perhaps his most astounding accomplishment came when Denmark won the European Championship in 1992. "I want to achieve success with Denmark. I want to win the European Championship with Denmark," Kasper Schmeichel said. "I want to try something wild with Denmark, I want to go to the World Cup and play as long as I possibly can." With their imposing stature and commanding presence, both goalkeepers have excelled with their national team. The 34-year-old Kasper has kept 32 clean sheets in 63 matches for his country, while his father had 38 in 103 appearances. Twelve of Kasper's 32 have come in his last 16 appearances for Denmark and his form for the national team and Leicester earned him the Danish player of the year award in January for the second straight season (and third overall). "For me, it's not about having a good year, it's about the continuity and stability that my position requires," Kasper Schmeichel said. "A goalkeeper has to be stable and have a high base level. "I feel that I have had that for many, many years now, and I also think that the teams I play for appreciate that they know where they have me and what they can expect from me." Denmark also boasts a lot of other talent, with most of the players plying their trade at Europe's top clubs. Apart from Schmeichel, there's Chelsea's Andreas Christensen in defense, Inter Milan's Christian Eriksen in midfield and Barcelona's Martin Braithwaite up front. Eriksen will be the one expected to create scoring chances. The 29-year-old attacking midfielder has made more than 100 international appearances and became a key part of the Inter team that won its first title in 11 years. Denmark also has something of a lucky charm. Defender Jens Stryger Larsen has never been involved in a defeat in 33 appearances for his country, racking up 20 wins and 13 draws. "It's true that I have not lost yet, and it is a completely crazy statistic to have," the 30-year-old Udinese defender said. "I'm happy to have it, and I would like it to continue a little longer."
GENEVA (AP) — A captain wearing the No. 10 shirt has an iconic status in international soccer. Granit Xhaka might not fit everyone's idea of a classic example, but the Arsenal midfielder's importance to Switzerland is valued at home. Xhaka makes the Swiss team tick and is prized by national team coach Vladimir Petkovic just as he has been by his club manager, Mikel Arteta. If Switzerland is to break its streak of last-16 exits at this year's European Championship, the 28-year-old Xhaka likely will play a big part as he approaches 100 games for the "Nati." A clear example of Xhaka's steady influence came in qualifying in September 2019, at home against an improving Denmark now ranked No. 10 in the world. Switzerland led 3-0 when Xhaka, who scored the second goal with a laser shot, was substituted in the 79th minute. Without him, the team dropped deeper, lost its composure and finished the game in a 3-3 draw. Later that month, Xhaka was made Arsenal captain by then-manager Unai Emery. The honor lasted only a few weeks, however, with Xhaka caught mouthing a profanity at fans who jeered him after being replaced during a home game. Xhaka seemed sure to leave Arsenal until Arteta replaced Emery soon after. "He's a natural leader," Arteta said of Xhaka this season. "He's someone who is always 1,000% committed, not just for himself but to help all his teammates all the time." There is mental toughness in a player whose family roots are in Kosovo and Albania, and whose father was a political prisoner in the former Yugoslavia. Those family ties were clear when Xhaka and former Basel teammate Xherdan Shaqiri, also Kosovar-Albanian, scored to beat Serbia 2-1 in a highly charged game at the 2018 World Cup. Both celebrated their goals with hand gestures celebrating Albania that ignited an old debate in Swiss soccer doubting the patriotism of dual-nationality players. Ill-judged public comments cost the Swiss soccer federation's secretary general his job weeks after the World Cup, and Xhaka's elevation to the captaincy was questioned by former players. Under Xhaka's on-field leadership, Switzerland advanced to the 2019 UEFA Nations League finals, topped its Euro 2020 qualifying group and won its first two qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup. Still, the Swiss face a tough task to advance from Group A, first on the opening Saturday against Wales in Baku then returning to their base near Rome to play Italy. The likely decisive third game is back in Baku where Turkey's ties to Azerbaijan mean it probably will be treated like the home team. The core of a good Swiss team is still there. Xhaka, Shaqiri, defenders Fabian Schär and Ricardo Rodriguez, and forward Haris Seferović are all 28 or 29. Only Schär has fewer than 70 international appearances. Remo Freuler is also 29, though a late developer in Atalanta's midfield. A strong midfield includes Denis Zakaria, one of the Borussia Mönchengladbach group in the Swiss squad who has long been linked with Manchester City. Xhaka, Rodríguez and Seferović grew up together on the 2009 Under-17 World Cup-winning team. It might be time for them to have a deep run at a senior tournament.
CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — For Wales, the buildup to the European Championship has been completely overshadowed by the criminal charges against coach Ryan Giggs. The former Manchester United winger was charged in April with assaulting two women and exerting controlling and coercive behavior. His trial is scheduled to begin on Jan. 24, 2022, with a preparation hearing set for July. Giggs is still nominally the coach but assistant Robert Page will be in charge of the team at Euro 2020, starting with group games against Switzerland and Turkey in Baku, Azerbaijan, and then another against Italy in Rome. It's a subdued return to a major tournament for Wales, which reached the semifinals at Euro 2016 under coach Chris Coleman in its first appearance at a European Championship. The team lost to eventual champion Portugal five years ago. Page has been quietly successful in his tenure with Wales since Giggs was arrested in November. The team has won four of its six games under its temporary coach and won promotion to the top tier of the Nations League. The only setback was a 3-1 loss to Belgium, the team Wales defeated in the Euro 2016 quarterfinals. As usual in recent times, Gareth Bale is the star of the Welsh team. The speedy forward spent the season on loan at his old club Tottenham after facing questions regarding his motivation at Real Madrid. Bale and his Wales teammates celebrated qualifying for Euro 2020 by dancing with a fan banner reading "Wales. Golf. Madrid. In That Order" after beating Hungary in 2019. That slogan began as a response to a former Madrid player who accused Bale of lacking enthusiasm for the club. The other big name for Wales, Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey, has missed most of Wales' games in the last three years with various injuries and has barely played at club level since March but will be a big boost if he's fully fit. Ramsey scored both goals in the 2-0 win over Hungary in 2019 which secured qualification. Elsewhere in the squad, center back Joe Rodon and right back Neco Williams were occasionally impressive as bit-part players for Tottenham and Liverpool, respectively, this season. Midfielder Ethan Ampadu got valuable game time on loan from Chelsea at relegated Sheffield United this season, mostly playing as a defender, and has been selected despite missing the end of the season with an injury. Veteran defender Chris Gunter marked his 100th Wales appearance in March and adds experience to an otherwise fairly young squad, even if he usually plays in England's third division.
Turkey coach Şenol Güneş is hoping to spring another surprise. Güneş led his country's national team to its greatest soccer achievement nearly 20 years ago — a third-place finish at the 2002 World Cup. He returned to the helm in 2019 after a 15-year absence, helping Turkey qualify for this year's European Championship. The Turks surprisingly took four points off France in qualifying, including a 2-0 win over the World Cup champions, and lost only one of their matches to finish second in the group. At Euro 2020, Turkey will play Italy in Rome in the tournament's opening match. "Being in this tournament and playing in the opening match makes us proud," Güneş said. "In every opening game there are surprises and I hope we can also spring one." Turkey will also face Wales and Switzerland in Group A. Both of those matches will be played at the Olympic Stadium in Baku, which will allow 50% of its normal capacity. There are strong links between Turkey and Azerbaijan. So even though Turkey is not hosting any of the matches in the multi-city format, it will still enjoy something of a home advantage. After its strong showing in qualifying for Euro 2020, Turkey struggled in the Nations League as Güneş tinkered with his team, experimenting with different lineups. But Turkey has made a strong start to qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, beating the Netherlands 4-2 in March before a 3-0 win over Norway and 3-3 draw against Latvia. Veteran forward Burak Yılmaz netted a hat trick against the Netherlands. The 35-year-old Yılmaz is Turkey's second highest scorer of all time, with his 28 goals putting him behind only the now-retired Hakan Şükür. Yılmaz has also been in excellent form for Lille since his move from Besiktas last year, helping the team win the French league title. As captain, Yılmaz is also the focal point for the exciting new generation of Turkey players and he continues to inspire them with his determination and steely will to win. Turkey has plenty of young talents and the one-year delay could have given them the time they need to develop further. "If we do not count Burak and a couple of others, we could say that we are quite a young team, perhaps the youngest Turkish team that has participated in a tournament," Güneş said. "Our players are young but they are trying to play well. They are gaining experience. We have seen good days and have got some confidence from the results that we have achieved." One of Turkey's main strengths is its solidity at the back. It allowed only three goals in qualifying for the European Championship and also managed to keep forwards Memphis Depay and Erling Haaland silent in recent World Cup qualifiers. "We have great defenders and so fear no one," Yılmaz said. "We've never been afraid of anyone."
ROME (AP) — In three years, Italy has gone from failing to qualify for the World Cup to a perfect qualifying campaign for the European Championship. It's a transformation that came sooner than expected under coach Roberto Mancini, who has found the right mix of younger players and veterans to create optimism around a team that had lost all of its confidence. "There are teams that are a step above us but we don't feel inferior to anyone and we want to surprise," veteran defender Leonardo Bonucci said. Currently on a 26-match unbeaten run — the second longest streak in the team's history, trailing only a 30-match stretch from 1935-39 under Vittorio Pozzo — Italy has the honor of hosting the tournament's opening match against Turkey on June 11
Fifty-five years after playing six straight matches at Wembley Stadium to win the 1966 World Cup, England could play another six at the famous venue at this year's European Championship. Nine of the 24 teams at the postponed tournament will host matches, but no city has more games on the schedule than London. England's three Group D matches will be played at Wembley, and they could stay in town for the round of 16 if they finish at the top. From there, the team could head to Rome for the quarterfinals and then possibly back to Wembley for the semifinals and final. By then, authorities will be hoping to fill more than a quarter of the 90,000 seats if the coronavirus situation improves. Five other teams will also play all their group games at home, including three-time champions Germany and Spain in Munich and Seville, respectively. Also, Italy will play its group matches in Rome, the Netherlands will stay in Amsterdam and Denmark will host its matches in Copenhagen. Those games in the Danish capital will give the 1992 European champions a boost for Group B matches against World Cup semifinalist Belgium, Finland and Russia. Hungary (Budapest), Russia (St. Petersburg) and Scotland (Glasgow) have two group games each at home. In theory, all nine teams have an advantage by playing at least some games at home, but that will change if they progress. The Italians will open the tournament at Stadio Olimpico against Turkey on June 11, then face Switzerland and Wales. But winning the group or even finishing second sends the Azzurri away from home. Similarly, the rest of the hosts would all hit the road for the round of 16 — with the possible exception of England. The toughest group looks to be Group F, which contains France, Germany, Portugal and Hungary. Both Germany and Hungary will serve as host cities, and those home matches against World Cup champion France and defending European champion Portugal could prove pivotal. There's no question that host nations get some sort of a boost at major tournaments, but there has never been one so spread out like this year's event. Besides, being host is no guarantee of ultimate success. The last team to host the European Championship and win it was France in 1984, back when Michel Platini was ruling the midfield and scoring goal after goal. Others came close, including France again reaching the final five years ago and Portugal getting that far in 2004. West Germany, Sweden, England and the Netherlands all reached the semifinals as host or co-host. France, coincidentally, was also the last host of the World Cup to win the title at home, in 1998. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jerome Pugmire, The Associated Press
MADRID (AP) — Zinedine Zidane left Real Madrid because he didn’t feel he had the support or respect he deserved from the club, the coach said in an open letter to fans on Monday. In his first public comments since quitting last week, Zidane said the club didn’t fully value his work and hinted it leaked information to the media to undermine him. The Frenchman said he wished his relationship with president Florentino Pérez had been different in recent months. Zidane left a year before the end of his contract in his second stint with the Spanish club. The stint began in March 2019 and ended with Madrid finishing the season without a title for the first time since 2009-10. It was a completely different farewell from when he left the first time after leading Madrid to one of its most successful runs from 2016-18, when the club won three consecutive Champions League titles. He went out on top then, saying the club needed someone fresh at the helm to keep winning. “Things are different now,” Zidane said in a long letter published by the Spanish sports daily As. “I’m leaving because I feel the club no longer gives me the confidence that I need, it does not offer me the support to build something in the medium or long term.” The 48-year-old Zidane, who won nine titles in his first stint with Madrid and two in his second, said he deserved more recognition from the club for his work. He said “what we achieved together has to be respected. “I know football and I know the demands of a club like Madrid. I know that when you don’t win you have to go,” he said. “But this time something very important has been forgotten, everything that I have built on a daily basis has been forgotten, what I have contributed in the relationship with the players and with the 150 people who work at the club.” Zidane said “in a way he felt reproached” by the club for trying to work on those relationships. “I was born a winner and I was here to win trophies, but beyond this there are human beings, emotions, life... And I feel that these things have not been valued, that it wasn't understood that those things are also important for a great club,” he said. Zidane said he will always be grateful to Pérez for bringing him to Madrid and fighting for him, but he wished his relationship with the president and the club was different in recent months. He said he deserved to be treated better. “I wasn’t asking for privileges, of course not, but for some memory," Zidane said. "These days coaches don’t often stay more than two seasons with a top club. For that to change, human relationships are essential, they are more important than money, more important than fame, more important than everything.” He said it “hurt a lot” to constantly read in the media that he was in danger of being fired. “It hurt me and it hurt the squad,” he said, “because these messages that were intentionally leaked to the media created negative interference within the team.” Zidane said he wished journalists would have focused their questions more on soccer than on controversy. “I wished we could have talked more about the ball and the players, who will always be the most important thing in this game,” he said. “We have to take care of football.” Madrid said after Zidane’s departure on Thursday that it respected his decision and expressed its “gratitude for his professionalism, dedication and passion over the years and what he means to Real Madrid." The club said Zidane ”is aware that he has a place in the hearts of the Real Madrid fans and that he will always have a home at Real Madrid.” The club has yet to announce a replacement for Zidane, with Antonio Conte, Mauricio Pochettino, Xabi Alonso and Raúl González among the possible candidates for the job. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni Tales Azzoni, The Associated Press
TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs hope to exorcise some post-season demons tonight when they host the Montreal Canadiens in a winner-take-all Game 7 of their North Division playoff series. Toronto has lost six post-season series in a row since beating the Ottawa Senators in the first round of the NHL playoffs in 2004. The underdog Habs have won two consecutive overtime games to set the stage for Game 7. The lone previous Game 7 between the Original Six rivals came in 1964 when Dave Keon had a hat trick to lead Toronto to a 3-1 win at the Montreal Forum. Toronto has lost seven straight contests where it could have eliminated an opponent. That includes six since 2018 with the core of Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and William Nylander. The Canadiens finished 18 points behind the first-place Leafs in this year's 56-game campaign. The winner of the series faces the Winnipeg Jets in the North Division final, which will start Wednesday. The Canadian Press