In pictures: Bournemouth Christmas Tree Wonderland

Bournemouth's Christmas Tree Wonderland has opened to visitors.

The free displays in Lower Gardens feature illuminated trees and walk-through features, including a giant present.

Other attractions include a Santa Express miniature train and an ice rink.

There is also live music, festive food and drink, and a glowing stepping stones trail near the Pavilion.

