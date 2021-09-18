In Pictures: Blooming marvellous! Chelsea Flower Show set for return

Designers Finbar Ward and Tilly Dallas look through bee hives formed from cylinders of clay, as part of RHS Chelsea Flower Show (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

The final touches are being made to blooms and gardens as this year’s Chelsea Flower Show prepares to open.

The famous event at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London is being held for the first time in September, with members of the public returning following last year’s hiatus due to Covid.

A woman works on a hedgehog floral exhibit on the National Chrysanthemum Society stand (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

Chrysanthemums were also planted in a giant ladybird during the build day, ahead of next week’s show (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

The final touches are completed on a giant display in the Co-op Communities in Bloom garden (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

A double-decker bus forms part of one display (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

Another features a hand-cut repurposed van by artist Dan Rawlings, entitled Delays Expected, in the Saatchi Gallery garden (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

Finding Our Way is a garden designed as a tribute to the NHS (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

The garden was designed by Naomi Ferrett-Cohen (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

A worker takes a break while helping with the build (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

A worker pots flowers ready for their addition to one of the garden displays (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

