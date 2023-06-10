In Pictures: The biggest music acts to play in Wales

Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performing in Cardiff

With Coldplay now departed from Cardiff's Principality Stadium, and a summer of music festivals ahead, we look at the other big names in music who have paid a visit to Wales over the years.

Whether it be The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, Beyoncé or Madonna, Wales has seen its fair share of some of the most famous music acts in modern history.

As these photographs of past concerts show, Wales isn't called the land of song for nothing.

Musicians

Singer Robert Plant and guitarist Jimmy Page, of rock group Led Zeppelin, sat down for a quiet number in Cardiff, December 1972.

Tina Tuner performing in Cardiff

Tina Turner performed at the National Stadium, Cardiff Arms Park during her Wildest Dreams Tour in July 1996.

Madonna performing in Cardiff

Madonna performed on stage at the then Millennium Stadium in Cardiff on July 30, 2006 at the first UK concert of her world tour promoting her 'Confessions On A Dancefloor' album.

Musicians Marc Bolan and Mickey Finn

Singer and guitarist Marc Bolan and percussionist Mickey Finn of T-Rex enjoyed some down time in Cardiff in 1973.

David Bowie

The Man Who Fell to Earth, David Bowie, performed at the Newport Centre on 1 July 1989.

Beyoncé performing in Cardiff

Beyoncé Knowles performed at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on 6 June 2018 during her "On the Run II" tour.

Jay Z in Cardiff

That same night, Beyonce's husband Jay-Z took to the stage in support of his wife.

Michael Jackson performing in Cardiff

Thriller singer Michael Jackson performed at Cardiff Arms Park on 26 July 1988.

Bono of U2 performing in Cardiff

U2's Bono recorded himself on stage during the band's Zoo TV Tour at Cardiff Arms Park on 18 August 1993.

Taylor Swift performing in Swansea

Taylor Swift performed at BBC Radio 1's Biggest Weekend at Swansea's Singleton Park on 27 May 2018.

Sir Elton John performing in Cardiff

Elton John performed at Eirias Stadium on 6 June 2015 in Colwyn Bay.