In pictures – best battles, triumphs and celebrations of Tokyo Paralympics

Rene Fasel barely had time for a sigh of relief about the agreement to send NHL players to Beijing before his mind wandered to what's next for hockey at the Olympics. “There is a lot of work to come,” the president of the International Ice Hockey Federation said. “It's not over yet.” Most of the work is a waiting game with the hope that the NHL returns to the Olympics for the first time since 2014. The league and Players' Association can withdraw if the pandemic circumstances worsen. Fasel told
LAS VEGAS — Canadian middleweight Marc-Andre (Power Bar) Barriault continued his winning ways in the UFC on Saturday, earning a unanimous decision over Dalcha Lungiambula on the undercard of a UFC Fight Night card. The judges scored it 29-28, 29-28, 30-27 for the 31-year-old from Gatineau, Que. But Canadian featherweight Charles (Air) Jourdain was choked out in the third round by Julian (Juicy J) Erosa. In the main event at the UFC's Apex production facility, American Derek Brunson submitted Eng
A powerful low drive by Canadian striker Janine Beckie helped Manchester City to a 4-0 victory over Everton in their Women's Super League opener on Saturday. With halftime approaching, the 27-year-old Tokyo Olympic champion separated herself from the Everton defence and delivered a shot to the bottom corner from 20 yards at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England. Man City captain Steph Houghton completed the scoring while new signings Vicky Losada and Khadija Shaw struck in the first half. City, wh