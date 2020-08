Creatures of all shapes and sizes have been lining up for their annual weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo.

Camels, penguins, squirrel monkeys and spiders were among those having their height and weight recorded.

It allows zookeepers to monitor their health and wellbeing.

Keeper Maggie measures a giraffe during the annual weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo

Polly the Galapagos giant tortoise was weighed by keeper Joe Capon

Keepers Jessica Young and Megan Harber weigh Oni the okapi, and measure her pregnant belly

Squirrel monkeys were among those being weighed

