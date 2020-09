A small and intimate service to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain has been held at Westminster Abbey.

More than 2,000 people usually attend the annual Sunday service but only 79 invited guests were present this year due to social distancing measures during the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives for the service

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was also in attendance

Marshal of the Royal Air Force Lord Stirrup represented the Prince of Wales

Chairs for the guests, who were all wearing a face covering, were placed at the transepts of the church close to the altar

