In Pictures: 2021 – from storms to searing sun and back again

The weather has taken the UK on a wild ride in 2021, from flooding and snow in January to baking temperatures in the summer and a fierce storm in December.

Storm Christoph kicked off the year with a bang, as homes were flooded amid heavy downpours and some areas were blanketed in snow.

The streets of Lymm in Cheshire were flooded after overnight heavy rain (Joe Giddens/PA)

Further north in Northumberland, the storm brought heavy snow (Owen Humphreys/PA)

There was more snow later in the month as the Met Office said it was the coldest January across the UK in 10 years.

People walk in the snow near Knaresborough Viaduct in North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)

Kayachia Widdas and her dog Ozzy look at a snow plough in Bowes, County Durham, as heavy snow falls (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The UK recorded its coldest night of the winter on February 9 but it did not stop young and old alike from enjoying some fun in the snow.

The Crompton family have a snowball fight at Bamburgh Castle in Northumberland (Owen Humphreys/PA)

But the arrival of British Summer Time saw the weather shift, coinciding with a relaxation of coronavirus lockdown measures in England.

Anna Heslop, 25, paddleboarding at sunrise at Cullercoats Bay on the North East coast (Owen Humphreys/PA)

An early-morning dip at Tynemouth beach on the North East coast (Owen Humphreys/PA)

But the further loosening of restrictions in May was less inviting weather-wise, with rain and wind hitting parts of the UK.

People buffeted by the wind while crossing the Millennium Bridge, London (Yui Mok/PA)

A very wet seafront in Southsea, Hampshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)

However by July, things had really heated up as Northern Ireland recorded its highest ever temperature of 31.2C in Ballywatticock, in County Down, and with people packing UK beaches.

Bournemouth beach in Dorset was packed (Ben Birchall/PA)

Sunbathers make the most of the mini heatwave in New Brighton, Wirral (Peter Byrne/PA)

The UK also enjoyed a warm start to September as pupils headed back to school.

Hathersage swimming pool in the Hope Valley, Peak District (Danny Lawson/PA)

A woman soaks up the sun on the South Bank, London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

After a mild and quiet autumn, Storm Arwen created major disruption in the north of England and Scotland.

The Met Office said wind speeds hit 98mph at Brizlee Wood in Northumberland.

Huge waves crash the against the sea wall and Roker Lighthouse in Sunderland on Saturday morning (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The clubhouse roof lies on the pitch at Chester le Street Town FC in County Durham (Tom Wilkinson/PA)