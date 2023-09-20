Pictured: US Air Force fighter jets fly low above English countryside

The F-15E Strike Eagle jet took off from the Royal Air Force station at Lakenheath in Suffolk - Caters News Agency

United States Air Force jets have taken to the skies over the English countryside as part of an exercise.

The F-15E Strike Eagle jet, an all-weather fighter aircraft, was being flown in low-level training in Britain.

Because of damp conditions, clouds and streams of condensed water could be seen forming around the jet - Caters News Agency

Travelling at roughly 550 mph, and as low as 500ft, the jet took off from the Royal Air Force station at Lakenheath in Suffolk.

The US Air Force-operated base is the largest in England and the only US Air Forces in Europe fighter wing with F-15 and F-35 jets.

The F-15E Strike Eagle jet is an all-weather fighter aircraft - Caters News Agency

