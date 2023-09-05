Pictured: Russia’s ‘General Armageddon’ seen in first public appearance since mutiny

Photo posted on Telegram appears to show Sergei Surovikin, the Russian general, and his wife Anna at an unknown location - OSTOROZHNO MEDIA/REUTERS

A new photo appearing to show Sergei Surovikin, the Russian general, who has not been seen in public since a brief mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group in June, was published on social media on Monday by a well-known media personality.

“General Sergei Surovikin is out. Alive, healthy, at home, with his family, in Moscow. Photo taken today,” Ksenia Sobchak wrote in a caption to the picture on Telegram.

The authenticity of the photo, which showed a man in sunglasses and a cap walking alongside a woman resembling Anna, Surovikin’s wife, could not be immediately verified.

A second report, published by Alexei Venediktov, a prominent independent Russian journalist, on his Telegram channel, said: “General Surovikin is at home with his family. He is on leave and available to the defence ministry.”

Venediktov provided no pictorial evidence.

General Sergei Surovikin, commander of the Russian forces in Syria, speaking at a briefing in the defence ministry in Moscow in 2017 - AP

Various media outlets reported that Surovikin had fallen out of favour with the Kremlin following the aborted mutiny by Wagner in June, and that he was being investigated for possible complicity. State news agency RIA said last month he had been removed as head of the air force and his deputy Viktor Afzalov had assumed the job on a temporary basis.

Surovikin, who gained the nickname “General Armageddon” during Russia’s military intervention in Syria’s civil war, was briefly in charge of Moscow’s war effort in Ukraine before that role was handed in January to General Valery Gerasimov, the chief of the general staff.

Surovikin was widely viewed by Russian war commentators as a forceful and capable figure. Yevgeny Prigozhin, the late Wagner boss, who died in a private jet crash last month, was fiercely critical of Russia’s defence establishment but spoke highly of Surovikin, calling him “a man who is not afraid of responsibility”.