Pictured: Robert Downey Jr completely transformed for role in new TV series

Robert Downey Jr has been spotted on set for his new TV show called The Sympathiser.

In the photos, the actor, 57, looks completely different while in full costume and makeup.

He was photographed for the role wearing a bright red wig and a pink button up.

The actor confirmed in December that he will "literally be playing five different roles" as part of the show.

The series is based on the Pulitzer prize winning book of the same name by Viet Thanh Nguyen.

Filming is taking place in Los Angeles and will later air on HBO.