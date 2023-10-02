Pictured: RAF Typhoon fighter jets appear to narrowly miss

Typhoon jet fighters appear to narrowly miss each other during exercises in the skies over West Pinchbeck, Lincs. - Anthony Helcoop / SWNS

Incredible photographs show the moment two RAF ‘Top Gun’ pilots appeared to narrowly miss each other as they practiced dog fighting 18,000ft in the air.

Anthony Helcoop snapped pictures showing the Typhoons getting close during the mission over West Pinchbeck, Lincs.

The photographer says he regularly sees planes from RAF Coningsby practicing skillful fighting manoeuvres - but this one appeared “quite close for comfort”.

However, MoD sources said the incredible sight was probably an optical illusion caused by the angle of the camera.

“If this is genuine, I suspect this may be just the angle we are looking at it,” the source said.

“The reason for this is that when we practice dogfighting - which we do on a regular basis - a strict 1000’ bubble is enforced and thus, whilst this looks close I believe they will have been at differing heights.”

They added: “Likewise, as mentioned below they would have been fighting against each other so ‘a near miss’ would not be how anyone would describe such activity, as they would be looking at each other and know where the other aircraft was and what they were doing.”