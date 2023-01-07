Pictured: Putin attends Orthodox Christmas service alone

James Kilner
·4 min read
Vladimir Putin attends a Christmas service at the Annunciation Cathedral in the Kremlin - MIKHAEL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Vladimir Putin celebrated the Orthodox Christmas alone inside the Kremlin as frustration in a Russian provincial city grew over the death of up to 400 soldiers.

Thousands of people have now signed a petition demanding a full list of the soldiers killed in the New Year’s Eve artillery attack on a battalion of mobilised men from Samara.

This is a rare show of public defiance against the Russian authorities who crush any dissent.

“We cannot trust the authorities,” said the text of the online petition, organised by Russian opposition groups and signed by 42,500 people.

“We are against dehumanisation and the normalisation of death.”

Vladimir Putin attends a Christmas service at the Annunciation Cathedral in the Kremlin. He chose to remain inside the Kremlin over the holiday period - Mikhael Klimentyev/Shutterstock
The Russian president chose to remain inside the Kremlin over the holiday period - MIKHAEL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Ukrainian officials have said that up to 400 Russian soldiers were killed when shells hit a school being used as an army barracks in the town of Makiivka, near Donetsk city in occupied-Ukraine.

Even the usually reticent Russian ministry of defence has said that 89 men died in the attack and analysts have described it as the single biggest loss of life to the Russian army since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February.

But, despite the ministry of defence’s admission, relatives of the dead men have accused the Kremlin of suppressing information.

Sergei Postynik, editor of a Samara newspaper that he now publishes from Tbilisi after fleeing Russia, said that people were desperate.

“People are in shock,” he told the Sunday Telegraph. “They are afraid to find out that it was their son, brother, grandson who has been killed.”

There have also been accusations of incompetence levied at Russian officers. Survivors said that their commanders billeted them next to an ammunition depot and then disappeared off to a party to toast in the New Year.

Mr Putin congratulated Orthodox Christians in a message, saying the holiday inspired 'good deeds and aspirations' - MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV
Mr Putin stands alone while priests wearing gold robes sing and waft incense - MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV
Samara is a city of 1.2 million people lying on the banks of the River Volga towards the border with Kazakhstan.

During the Soviet Union, it was closed off to outsiders because of its missile development programme. It was also the secret home of British KGB double agents Guy Burgess and Donald Maclean after they defected to the Soviet Union in 1951.

Throughout the week in central Samara, thousands of people queued to lay red carnations for the dead men at a Soviet military memorial. Some women made fiery speeches, pledging revenge, but most people trudged past looking resigned.

The destruction of the infantry unit has scared people and on Russia’s VK social media site they vented their frustration.

“What about those who still do not know about their loved ones?” said one woman called Irina wrote on the VK page of the regional governor “We cannot find our loved one. Tell me how to and how long to wait?”

The Kremlin’s mobilisation of 320,000 men in September and October, the first in Russia since 1941, brought home the realities of Mr Putin’s “special military operation” for the first time to millions of Russians living in cities like Samara.

Mr Putin and his propagandists had insisted that the invasion of Ukraine was necessary to stop NATO expansion and that it would be over within a few days, or weeks, at the most.

But his mobilisation order dented Russians’ confidence in the Kremlin. They were suddenly getting dragged into Mr Putin’s war.

“People are just tired,” said Mr Postynik, the Samara newspaper editor. “Mobilisation affected them greatly. But they are still afraid.”

Believers attend the Christmas service at Kyiv Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kyiv on Jan 7, 2023 - SERGEI SUPINSKY
Ukrainian soldiers patrol in front of the Opera House on Svobody Avenue, where the Christmas Market was usually held on Orthodox Christmas Eve, in Lviv, Ukraine, on Jan 6, 2023 - Anadolu Agency
And, just as confidence in the Kremlin weakens, Mr Putin appears increasingly distant.

The Russian president is usually eager for media opportunities that allow him to step outside the Kremlin and project a “man of the people” image, but at the end of last year he cancelled a couple of high-profile appearances and on Christmas Eve he chose to remain in the Kremlin rather than worship at a church outside Moscow, as he has done previously.

In a video, Mr Putin stands by himself in the 15th-century Annunciation Cathedral inside the Kremlin. He is dressed casually, as he usually is for the Christmas Eve service. Five priests wearing gold robes then walk into the video singing and wafting incense.

Mr Putin fidgets and looks down. He appears distracted.

