Pictured: Prince William and Kate's time at St Andrews reimagined for The Crown

Ed McVey, who plays the part of Prince William, filming scenes - Andrew Milligan/PA

The Prince first met his future wife while studying at the University of St Andrews in 2001 and would marry her a decade later in Westminster Abbey.

The pair graduated from the university, which is Scotland’s oldest, in 2005 and briefly split in 2007. But William went on to propose in November 2010 and the couple married the following year.

Ed McVey, as Prince William and actress Meg Bellamy, who plays Kate Middleton in between filming scenes - Andrew MIlligan/PA

The Crown was due to end after the fifth series, which aired last year, but the show’s creator and writer Peter Morgan later said it would be extended to a sixth with filming well underway.

In the series, Elizabeth Debicki will reprise her role as William’s mother Diana, with Imelda Staunton continuing as the Queen and Jonathan Pryce as the Duke of Edinburgh.

McVey jogging through the streets of St Andrews while filming - Andrew Gilligan/PA

McVey walking around the Scottish town while filming

Earlier this week, Ed McVey, 21, was seen filming alongside Dominic West, 53, who plays King Charles, and Meg Bellamy, 19, who is playing the Princess of Wales.

McVey was spotted wearing tracksuit bottoms and a hoodie with the University of St Andrews logo on it while being filmed running at the town's East Scores.

Background actors during filming for the next season - Andrew Gilligan/PA

West and McVey have also been spotted together with scores of extras holding Union flags and Saltires in front of the Fife town's historic St Salvator's Chapel.