Pictured: Police drag Greta Thunberg from German coal mine – again

Police officers carry Greta Thunberg, the Swedish climate activist, away from the edge of the Garzweiler II mine in Germany - Roberto Pfeil/DPA

Greta Thunberg was carried away by German police officers for the second time in three days during a protest against the expansion of a controversial coal mine.

The Swedish climate activist was carried from the edge of the Garzweiler II open cast lignite mine, in North Rhine-Westphalia, by three officers.

Ms Thunberg, 20, had travelled to the federal region, historically the industrial heartland of Germany, to protest against the demolition of the village of Lutzerath.

She was also carried away by police after refusing to leave a sit-in near the huge mine on Sunday.

Greta Thunberg was taken away by officers after joining a protest on Sunday - David Young/Bild

The village is set to be demolished to make room for the expanded mine, which critics say will lock in global warming emissions for years to come.

Protesters say xpanding the mine will mean Germany, which is looking to replace supplies of Russian gas after the invasion of Ukraine, will miss its climate goals under the Paris Agreement.

Lutzerath was cleared of climate activists on Sunday, but protests – which have attracted thousands of demonstrators – have continued across North Rhine-Westphalia.

Ms Thunberg said on Sunday that the German Greens, part of Olaf Scholz’s coalition government, “took part in the demonstrations to save Lutzerath and then sacrificed Luzerath”.