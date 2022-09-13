Pictured: Peter Marecheau, 67, dies in hospital after being attacked in Brent industrial estate

Barney Davis
·1 min read
Peter Marecheau died in hospital after the attack (Met Police)
This is the first picture of a man found battered to death at a north-west London industrial estate.

Peter Marecheau, 67, died days after he suffered a life-threatening head injury in an alleged assault inside Abbey Industrial Estate, Brent at 4.20pm on Friday.

A crime scene was put in at the scene and officers attended the hospital where Mr Marecheau was fighting for life.

He died in hospital on Monday.

Scotland Yard said his family are being supported by specially trained officers.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday and remains in custody.

Anyone with information that could assist with the investigation is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 4804/09Sep. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

