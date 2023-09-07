Pictured: Pack of nine in a perfect line

Alex Barton
Danny Cassidy's Jack Russell terriers playing on straw bales in the late evening sunshine
Danny Cassidy's Jack Russell terriers playing on straw bales in the late evening sunshine - Phil Wilkinson

A pack of Jack Russell Terriers have been pictured in a perfect line of nine on a bale of straw.

Danny Cassidy, owner of a pest control company, uses the dogs to clear vermin from farms.

At the end of a long hot day on Wednesday, he treated his pack to a bit of fun playing on straw bales on the Scottish Borders.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.