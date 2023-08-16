Pictured: Offshore wind turbine bursts into flames

An offshore wind turbine caught fire sending smoke that could be seen over ten miles away.

Pictures from North Denes beach in Lowestoft, Suffolk show black smoke billowing from one of the blades.

Liam Killett, 29, said he was “surprised and shocked” when he saw it.

The offshore wind turbine that had caught fire

He said: “I had just started my lunchtime walk, I saw that and took a shot straight away.

“I was surprised there were no service boats but assumed they were on the way.

“I was concerned big time, then realised they’re all isolated and there is a load of sea between them so realised it wouldn’t spread.”

The company that owns the turbines, RWE, confirmed that nobody had been injured.