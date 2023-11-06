Northern Lights bring colour to skies as far south as Stonehenge

The phenomenon was briefly visible above Stonehenge at the weekend - Nick Bull/pictureexclusive.com

Have you ever seen the Northern Lights? Submit your own images using the form below.

The Northern Lights were seen above Stonehenge on Sunday night as a powerful solar storm and clear winter skies created a dazzling display across the UK.

Aurora Borealis occur when charged particles spewed out from the sun interact with the magnetic field of Earth and emit light as they do so.

The sun undergoes an 11-year cycle in activity and is currently at the peak of this routine. Astronomers have also noted that this particular cycle is more active than the previous few iterations.

As a result, the auroral displays created by its ejections are more frequent, more powerful, and seen further south.

Stonehenge was given an auroral backdrop on Sunday night but there were also sightings as far south as Dartmoor and Cardiff.

The Northern Lights over Warkworth Castle in Northumberland on Sunday evening - Ian Sproat/pictureexclusive.com

“Many people across the northern hemisphere got lucky last night and saw unusually bright auroral displays,” Dr Maria Walach, an astrophysicist working as part of the AuroraWatch UK team at the University of Lancaster, told The Telegraph.

“This happened due to a solar storm causing a geomagnetic storm, which brings some of the brightest and most unusual shapes and moves the auroral oval further south.”

She added that the main part of this specific bout of stellar activity had now passed so the Northern Lights being visible in southern England was probably just a one-night event.

“The likelihood of seeing the same level of bright displays again tonight is low,” she said.

“However, the shock wave of the solar storm is being followed up by fast-moving solar wind, which could mean enhanced auroral displays for the rest of the week.

As well as the aurora borealis stargazers also got a rare glimpse at the celestial phenomenon Steve, which appears not as an oval but as a straight line in the sky that exists only briefly.

The rare aurora-like phenomenon Steve, named in 2016 by scientists in Canada, was also seen over Bamburgh Castle in Northumberland - Owen Humphreys/PA

The ephemeral Steve was only identified scientifically in 2016 and is rarely seen and scarcely understood. The physics behind Steve (strong thermal emission velocity enhancement) remain unknown so physicists are unsure what causes it to occur and how to predict it.

Story continues

However, the event is known to be more likely to occur during geomagnetic storms, such as on Sunday night, so astronomers are hopeful it could appear again this week.

The aurora borealis was seen as far south as Malthouse Broad in Norfolk - Simon Finlay

“Steve shows up as a bright reddish purple stripe across the night sky, and it is very rare,” Dr Walach said.

“It was captured last night for the first time since 2021 across the UK as far as I know.

“We are still looking into the details of why and when Steve occurs and how it works. We know it happens due to really hot and fast-moving particles but because it is much rarer than the main aurora, we don’t know much about it yet.

Steve got its name from the animated film Over The Hedge and is not a formal aurora because it is created by a rapid line of hot particles called a sub-auroral ion drift, or Said.