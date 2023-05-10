Pictured: Mother shot dead in hostage situation in Dartford as suspect fights for life

Devastated family members named Hayley Burke, 36, as the victim of the shooting (Facebook)

This is the first picture of a mother shot dead in a horror hostage situation as her murder suspect fights for life in hospital.

Devastated family members named Hayley Burke, 36, as the victim of the shooting in Dartford, Kent on Saturday afternoon.

Her brother posted a photo of her to Facebook with the caption: “Hayley Elizabeth 4/3/87 - 8/5/23 Rest in Peace. Please give us time and space to grieve as a family.”

One friend told Kent Online: “Hayley was the loudest friend in the group and never failed to have everyone laughing. Hayley loved her children with every inch of her heart. Everything she did was for her boys – they were her life.

“Hayley would do anything for anybody but wasn’t afraid to tell you if you took the mick. If you wanted an honest opinion you would always ask Hayley.”

Another added: “I’m really going to miss you Hay. [You were] the most brazen but loveable. brutally honest but kind person I’ve ever known. You never deserved what happened to you.”

Police officers at the scene in Priory Road, Dartford (Joseph Draper/PA Wire)

Ms Burke died of her injuries, believed to have been caused by a handgun, in hospital on Monday evening, Kent Police said.

The killing is now being treated as a murder investigation.

Armed police swooped on a property in Priory Road, Dartford at 12.40pm after being called to a disturbance.

A trained police negotiator attempted to engage with a man inside the address.

While police were at the scene, the victim suffered injuries “believed to have been caused by a handgun” and she was taken to a London hospital.

The man, aged 29, was also taken to hospital with a firearms injury and he remains in a critical condition.

Kent Police said he is being treated as the suspect.

An investigation is being led by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate.

No police weapons were fired, the force previously said. Because of police being at the scene at the time of the injuries, a mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.



One witness, who wished not to be named, earlier described the scene as “chilling” and said it was “pandemonium”.

“I was in the house and my husband and two girls were out – they couldn’t get back home. I went out and was told ‘get back – you must stay indoors,” she told the PA news agency.

Anyone with information which may assist the investigation is being asked to call Kent Police on 01474 366149, quoting reference 46/80922/23.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 5551111 or by using the online form on their website.