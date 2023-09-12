Pictured: Military veterans take to the air in Second World War Spitfires

Two Spitfires flying over the Kent coast - Gareth Fuller/PA

Military veterans took to the air in Second World War Spitfires as part of a surprise charity flight.

The planes flew over the Kent coast after taking off from Biggin Hill airport in south London.

The event was organised by the Taxi Charity for Military Veterans, which puts on excursions and transport for veterans in London and the Home Counties.

Mike Smith, a Chelsea Pensioner, in the rear of one of the Spitfires - Gareth Fuller/PA

Formed in 1948, the charity organises an annual outing to the seaside town of Worthing, involving at least 100 taxis.

The charity also runs annual trips to the Netherlands, joining the Dutch people in their liberation celebrations, and to Normandy for the D-Day commemorations.

A group of Chelsea Pensioners in front of a Spitfire - Gareth Fuller/PA

The charity is funded by donations from the public and organisations, and relies on volunteer London taxi drivers to provide their vehicles and time for free.

The charity has received visits from many high-profile guests over recent years, including Princess Alexandra, Prince Philip and the Duchess of Kent.

