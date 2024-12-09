Pictured: Mario Lemina wrestles with Jarrod Bowen as Wolves implode after West Ham defeat

Mario Lemina and Jarrod Bowen come together after the final whistle - Shutterstock/Simon Roe

Wolverhampton Wanderers players and staff had to be separated from fighting amongst themselves as tempers flared after their latest disappointing defeat. Captain Mario Lemina and assistant manager Shaun Derry appeared to clash in the aftermath of Wolves’ 2-1 Premier League loss to West Ham, which may prove to be the last game in charge for manager Gary O’Neil.

Wolves were furious about a series of decisions and VAR reviews going against them and emotions spilled over at the game’s conclusion. Following the final whistle there was a scuffle between Wolves and West Ham players, seemingly provoked by Lemina rejecting an offer of a handshake from Jarrod Bowen.

O’Neil came onto the pitch to attempt to diffuse the situation but was soon attending to an intra-team argument. A livid Lemina shoved away team-mates who were attempting to placate him, then went head to head with Derry as the players moved towards the away end to acknowledge the travelling supporters.

Lemina was eventually dragged away by defender Toti Gomes but appeared to be aiming some heated words back towards Derry, who joined Wolves along with O’Neil in August 2023.

This was Wolves’ third league defeat in a row, a run in which they have now conceded 10 goals and O’Neil is fighting for his future after a successful first season in the Black Country. His club’s next two fixtures are against Ipswich and Leicester, which surely represent a chance to arrest their faltering form. But if he was hoping for a sign of a united squad still playing for their manager he was horribly undermined by his captain.

Stages of the scrap

Rejected handshake

West Ham captain Bowen extends a conciliatory hand to his Wolves equivalent. Lemina is not interested, Bowen takes this badly, dragging Lemina back then shoving him.

Wrestling match

The players grab one another’s shirts and engage in some growling. Bowen initially looks to have the upper hand and throws Lemina towards the ground, but Bowen ends up on the deck first.

Jarrod Bowen and Mario Lemina pick themselves up after throwing each other to the ground - Getty Images/Jacques Feeney

‘He’s not worth it!’

A response unit of West Ham players are on the scene quickly to separate the players, Guido Rodriguez initially gets Bowen away from danger then shoves Lemina for good measure.

Support crew arrives

West Ham’s Jean-Clair Tobido then plays peacemaker in chief, getting a still-fuming Lemina away from danger. Derry checks on his midfielder and seems satisfied, Gary O’Neil is onto the pitch to play grown-up.

Mario Lemina is held back by team mate Toti Gomes - Getty Images/Alex Pantling

Intra-squad strife

Lemina brushes away the helping hand of Toti Gomes before engaging with his assistant manager Derry. They square up, going forehead to forehead briefly, before Toti finally drags his team-mate away.

Lemina exchanges words with Wolves first team coach Shaun Derry - Getty Images /Alex Pantling

What was said?

Bowen said:

I just went to shake his hand after the game, he didn’t want to shake my hand, two captains together just to say well done after the game. I know it’s difficult when you lose. I’ve been on the end of that situation.

O’Neil said: