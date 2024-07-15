Pictured: Lionel Messi in tears as Copa America final cut short with badly swollen ankle

Lionel Messi burst into tears after rolling his ankle in the Copa America final - REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Lionel Messi’s right foot ballooned after he was forced to leave the pitch in tears when he rolled his ankle during Argentina’s Copa América triumph over Colombia.

The World Cup-winning captain had exited the field in the 64th minute on Sunday night, and close-up footage of him sitting in the dugout later showed him on the bench with a badly swollen right ankle.

The 37-year-old appeared to suffer a non-contact injury while running as Argentina eventually secured a 1-0 victory to record the nation’s 16th Copa America title.

Messi immediately looked toward the Argentina bench as he went to the ground. He remained down for several minutes as trainers came out and was then helped to his feet before immediately taking his boot off his right foot.

As he walked off the field, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner took off his captain’s armband and threw his boot to the ground in frustration. An emotional Messi was then shown covering his face, sobbing in his seat.

Messi appeared to be limping after the game but was apparently in good spirits. He clapped and laughed and lifted the trophy with team-mates Nicolás Ottamendi and Angel Di María.

“We were able to win for him,” Di María said.

Making his 39th and possibly last Copa América appearance, Messi scored one goal in the tournament. He had initially gone down in the 36th minute after his left ankle was caught by Santiago Arias but walked back on to the field three minutes later.

Messi had been dealing with a leg injury and discomfort through much of the tournament and missed Argentina’s group stage finale.

The final was overshadowed by scenes of disorder, with fans appearing to breach the security gates at Hard Rock Stadium hours before the match.

Videos posted on social media showed fans jumping over security railings near the south-west entrance of the stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, and running past police officers and stadium attendants. Tickets were not being scanned and few police officers or stadium officials could be seen in the sea of people.

Some fans started climbing over fences to get in, while video captured a group of fans climbing through vents to enter the stadium.