Advertisement

Pictured: The greatest karaoke band of all time?

Telegraph reporters
·1 min read
Gary Barlow, Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood, Geri Horner and Emma Bunton round the piano at Christian Horner’s surprise birthday party
Emma Bunton, Gary Barlow, Rod Stewart, Geri Horner and Ronnie Wood around the piano at Christian Horner’s surprise birthday party - Instagram @ronniewood

It might just be the greatest karaoke band of all time.

Gary Barlow, Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood, Geri Horner and Emma Bunton formed a ‘supergroup’ as they gathered around the piano for a sing-along at Christian Horner’s surprise birthday party on Wednesday night.

Between them, the superstars have recorded 51 number-one hit singles and sold over half a billion records worldwide.

Mr Horner wrote on Instagram: “Last night my lovely wife @gerihalliwellhorner completely surprised me with a totally unexpected dinner with some lovely friends. Looks like we’re forming a band.”