Pictured: Grandmother sets record with Antarctic marathon run

A retired headteacher has set a new world record - by running a marathon in minus 50C at the South Pole.

Grandmother Chris Hobson, 69, completed the Antarctic Ice Marathon at Union Glacier on Wednesday.

She became the oldest woman to complete the event.

Before the race Ms Hobson, from Clayton West, in West Yorks said: "I can’t wait to prove what extraordinary things, older women can do - 69 is the new 40."

When she retired at 60 she was suddenly left with a lot of free time she wanted to do something with.

Through Holmfirth Harriers she got a place at the London Marathon and fell in love with running.

Ms Hobson then went to New Zealand to see a brother she hadn't seen for 20 years and ran a marathon there.

She then decided she wanted to run a marathon every continent.

To name but a few, Chris has run marathons in Edinburgh, Hull, Liverpool, Manchester, Blackpool, Gravesend, and Milton Keynes.

To complete her continents challenge, she's run in Marrakech, Buenos Aires, Niagara Falls, Tel Aviv and Singapore.

The retired headteacher smashed her 100 marathons target with another marathon in Milton Keynes.

To check the last continent off her list she had to book a trip to Antarctica.

After two years of delays due to Covid Ms Hobson was able to secure a place to run the race this year.

It was her 117th marathon on her seventh continent - all completed between retiring at 60 and her 70th birthday in 2023.

A spokesman for the Ice Marathon said: "Congratulations to Christine Hobson for finishing the event in 8:33:11 hrs."