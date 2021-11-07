Pictured: Fourth victim of paddle boarding tragedy

Andrea Powell (Facebook)

Tributes have been paid to the 41-year-old woman who died a week after a paddleboard tragedy killed three others.

Andrea Powell died on Friday in hospital after being rescued from the River Cleddau in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, Wales.

She was one of nine people caught in heavy rain while on the river on October 30.

Morgan Rogers, 24, Nicola Wheatley, 40, and Paul O’Dwyer, 42, also died in the tragedy.

(l-r) Morgan Rogers, Nicola Wheatley and Paul O’Dwyer (PA)

A 41-year-old woman, thought to be the organiser, was held on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter, and released under investigation.

Among the tributes paid to Mrs Powell, who was a mother of one, was from her friend Sarah Quarrington who wrote on Facebook: “I cannot put into words how sad and shocked I am by you leaving the party early Andrea.

“Most unlike you! You were a guide to us all on how to live life to the full, so full of energy and mischief. Just know that I loved you.”

Friend and former colleague Alison Wood posted on Facebook on Saturday night: “Such sad news that our beautiful friend and colleague Andrea Powell gained her wings yesterday.

“We had the pleasure of working together and experiencing the joys and girls issues of pregnancy (mainly big pants and cankles) with lots of laughter and joy with our beautiful babies.

“You are a beautiful soul and amazing mummy. Fly high, beautiful lady.”

